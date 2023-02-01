Kahila Moonshine Classic is Saturday

The annual Kahila Moonshine Classic wrestling tournament is Saturday at Franklin County High School’s Samuel M. Hawkins-Central. Gymnasium.

Matches start at 10 a.m. and are refereed by Virginia High School League (VHSL) officials.

The tournament honors long-time Eagles wrestling coach Kris Kahila, who guided Franklin County to 329 wins, 16 district championships, multiple regional titles, back-to-back state runner-up showings in dual-team competitions and a top-five state tournament (Group AAA) finish.

Registration is $35 per wrestler.

There are no double brackets or walk-ins. Pre-registration is available on www.trackwrestling.com until 6 p.m. Friday.

Payments are taken at weigh-ins.

There are no spectator fees.

Weigh-ins are Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

VHSL officials will be doing skin and nail checks at weigh-ins.

Format: 16-man double-elimination brackets. If there are six or fewer participants in a bracket, the tournament will use a round-robin bracket to help each wrestler get more matches.

Also, the tournament will open up all information during sign-ups so wrestlers will know how many people are registered for their weight class and who wrestlers should be competing against.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine or alter divisions and weight classes.

Team championships: each team will have up to 15 scoring wrestlers. trackwrestling.com default scoring format is used.

Special event trophies are presented to the top three teams.

Coaches need to make sure wrestlers are registered with the correct team.

Divisions: 2023 USA Wrestling Divisions and Weights are used for the majority of this tournament. Girls divisions are determined by the Madison System.

Born 2015-2106: 43 (pounds), 45, 49, 53, 56, 62, 70, 85.

Born 2013-2014: 49 (pounds), 53, 56, 59, 63, 67, 71, 77, 84, 93, 105, 120.

Born 2011-2012: 58 (pounds), 63, 67, 70, 74, 78, 82, 86,92, 98, 108. 117, 135, 160.

Born 2009-2010: 71 (pounds), 77, 83, 87, 92, 97,102, 106, 110, 114, 119, 125, 130, 136, 149, 165, 187, 250.

Born 2007-2008: 88 (pounds), 94, 100, 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285.

Girls Division: (Grades) K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12. Weight classes formed using the Madison System.

Girls can have a double brackets in the main division for free. Let tournament representatives know at weigh-ins if a second bracket is desired.

Concessions are available for purchase all day.

There is a hospitality room for coaches and officials.

Event shirts are available for purchase.

For information, contact tournament director James Bernard by email: eagles.coachbernard@gmail.com .

Eagles fall to Colonels on the road

ROANOKE - Franklin County led by six points, 45-39, with 2:28 remaining, but surrendered that advantage and lost to William Fleming, 48-46, in a Blue Ridge District boys varsity basketball contest on the road Friday.

With the win, the Colonels (13-5, 4-3 Blue Ridge District) avenge an earlier-season, one-point setback to the Eagles (10-9, 3-4 Blue Ridge District).

Only three points separate the two, long-time rivals in regular-season play this season.

The Colonels' rally was highlighted by a four-point play by junior Jaron Walker with 1:12 left that produced a 47-45 edge.

The Eagles cut the difference to one point, 47-46, with 57 seconds left before the Colonels netted the game's final points with 31.4 seconds to go.

Franklin County girls drop 10-point decision

ROANOKE - William Fleming bested Franklin County by 10 points, 41-31, in a Blue Ridge District girls varsity contest.

The Colonels' win is their second this season over the Eagles.

Franklin County led by one point, 16-15, at the 6:09 mark of the second stanza.

The Colonels would craft a 19-18 edge later in the period, but the Eagles would recover to take a 22-21 advantage at intermission.

Franklin County (10-9, 5-2 Blue Ridge District) could only manufacture nine points after halftime.

The Colonels (13-4, 7-0 Blue Ridge District) were ahead by eight points, 37-29, with 55.8 seconds to play.

William Fleming's win is its seventh in a row, all in district play.

Knights claim 40-point victory, 53-13

Christian Heritage Academy's boys varsity basketball team defeated Faith Christian Academy-Hurt, 53-13, in a match-up at home Friday night.

The Knights yielded single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters (five in the first, two in the second and six in the third) before blanking the visitors, 15-0, in the final frame.

Fifteen players scored for the Knights.

Freshman Will Gray led CHA with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Also, he passed on an assist and collected two steals.

Westover defeats Ospreys by 19

DANVILLE - Westover Christian Academy outscored Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy, 38-24, in the second half en route to a 64-45 boys varsity basketball win Friday night at home.

The Ospreys led 10-8 after the first quarter, but surrendered that lead when they were outscored 18-11 in the second stanza.

Trailing by five points, 26-21, at intermission, SMLCA fell 17-16 in the third quarter.

Trailing by six points, 43-37, after three periods of play, the Ospreys were outscored 21-8 in the final frame.

Parents’ Night Out is February 10

The eighth annual Parents’ Night Out softball clinic is scheduled for Friday, February 10 at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Indoor Facility from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

The fundamental skills of the game are stressed at this clinic.

To register, visit www.ladyeaglessoftball.com for a registration form or email Eagles head coach Bryan Forbes at bryan.forbes@frco.k12.va.us for this form.

Cost is $25 or $20 forn those who attended a camp staged in October of last year.

Cost includes a t-shirt.

The clinic is limited to the first 40 youth ages 7-12 who register.

Payment is due the night of the clinic.

Make checks payable to Lady Eagles Softball Booster Club.

For information, call Forbes, (540) 483-0221 or (540) 420-8372.

Postseason wrestling dates are set

WINCHESTER - Wrestling teams from Ferrum College and Roanoke College are competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships on Saturday, February 11.

Shenandoah University is the host school.

The NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Championships are Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25.

York (Pa.) College is the host school.

On Friday and Saturday March 10-11, the NCAA Division III National Championships return to Roanoke at the Berglund Center.

Men’s track team competes at JDL Flat is Fast Invitational

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- Michael Hamm placed second for Ferrum College’s men’s indoor track and field team at the JDL Flat is Fast Invitational.

Hamm earned his runner-up showing in the 200-meter dash in 22.57 seconds.

Eleven competitors raced in six events for the Panthers.

Hamm, Isaiah Clark, DaMauri McPherson, Alberto Pineiro and Marquis Adams ran in the 60 meters.

Jaden Huffman established a new personal-record time in the 60-meter hurdles.

Hamm, Clark, McPherson, Kwajay Witcher and Elijah Simmons ran in the 200 meters.

Logan McClung was Ferrum’s lone runner in the 400 meters.

Kaden Ryder came in 10th in the 600-meter run.

Seth Shafer and Josh Mills (Franklin County) competed in the 800 meters.

Tysen Gotshci and Clayton Stanford (Franklin County) ran the mile.

Star City Classic wrestling tournament is March 4

ROANOKE - The Star City Classic K-12 youth wrestling tourament is set for Saturday, March 4 at William Fleming High School.

Cost is $25 per wrestler per bracket.

Registration and paymet is available at www.trackwrestling.com .

Deadline to register is Friday, March 3 by 5 p.m.

Payment at the door is $35.

Weigh-ins are Friday (March 3) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday (March 4) from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m.

Divisions are (K-2nd grade) 40, 44, 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72 and heavier than 72 pounds; (3rd grade-5th grade) 48, 52, 56, 60, 64, 68, 72, 76, 80, 84, 88, 92, 96, 105 and heavier than 105 pounds; (6th grade-8th grade) 70, 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 145, 165, 185 and heavier than 185 pounds; (9th grade-12th grade) 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 144, 150, 157,165, 175, 190, 215 and 285 pound.

The tournament director reserves the right to combine weight classes.

The winning team receives the Star City Classic trophy.

Spectator tickets are $5.

Concessions are sold on site; no coolers allowed.