Kaminski joins Ferrum baseball coaching staff

FERRUM - Brett Kaminski has been hired as an assistant baseball coach at Ferrum College, college athletic officials have confirmed in a press release.

Kaminski joins a Panthers staff led by head coach Ryan Brittle, who enters his eighth season as skipper in 2022.

Also on staff are Chip Schauffner, who is full-time, and Ben Austin, a volunteer who was a past full-time assistant.

"We are grateful to have added a coach like (Brett) to our staff,'' Brittle said. "He comes from a baseball family and has been a part of successful programs in his coaching career.

"His desire and enthusiasm will be a great benefit to the young men in our program,'' Brittle said.

Kaminski comes to Ferrum from NCAA Division II Tiffin (Ohio) University where he served as an assistant baseball coach who was responsible for the development of hitters and outfielders as well as assisting in the recruiting process.

In 2021, Tiffin ranked first in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) in batting average, runs scored, hits doubles, walks and on-base percentage.

Nationally, the Dragons were ranked in batting average (top 50), hits (31st), walks (third) and on-base percentage (16th).