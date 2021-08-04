Kaminski joins Ferrum baseball coaching staff

FERRUM - Brett Kaminski has been hired as an assistant baseball coach at Ferrum College, college athletic officials have confirmed in a press release.
Kaminski joins a Panthers staff led by head coach Ryan Brittle, who enters his eighth season as skipper in 2022.
Also on staff are Chip Schauffner, who is full-time, and Ben Austin, a volunteer who was a past full-time assistant.
"We are grateful to have added a coach like (Brett) to our staff,'' Brittle said. "He comes from a baseball family and has been a part of successful programs in his coaching career.
"His desire and enthusiasm will be a great benefit to the young men in our program,'' Brittle said.
Kaminski comes to Ferrum from NCAA Division II Tiffin (Ohio) University where he served as an assistant baseball coach who was responsible for the development of hitters and outfielders as well as assisting in the recruiting process.
In 2021, Tiffin ranked first in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) in batting average, runs scored, hits doubles, walks and on-base percentage.
Nationally, the Dragons were ranked in batting average (top 50), hits (31st), walks (third) and on-base percentage (16th).
Prior to coaching at Tiffin, Kaminski spent two years at NAIS Webber (Fla.) International University where he served as a graduate assistant coach and assistant coach.
The Warriors were nationally recognized in 2019 and 2020 and fell one win shy of the program's first NAIA World Series appearance in 2019; they finished as the runner-up in the Kingsport (Tenn.) Regional with a 2-2 record.
Kaminski played for Webber International University from 2016-2018. He was a member of three teams that won more games in that span than any other team in program history.
In 2016, Webber's offense set new program standards for runs scored, home runs, extra base hits, total bases and stolen bases.
In 2017, Webber made its first NAIA National Championships appearance and set a program record for wins.
The 2018 Webber club won the Sun Conference tournament, its first league championship, and returned to the NAIA playoffs.
Kaminski received his bachelor's in sports business management in 2018 and his master's in criminal justice management in 2020 from Webber.