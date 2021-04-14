Kellam claims regional title, Eagles place fifth

VIRGINIA BEACH - Floyd Kellam placed its top four golfers among the top six finishers and captured the Class 6 Region A championship for the second year in a row Tuesday at Red Wing Lake Golf Course.
Kellam shot a 294 and won the title by five strokes over runner-up James River-Midlothian (299).
Cosby (315) was third, followed by Ocean Lakes (340), Franklin County (341), Grassfield (347), Tallwood (385), and Landstown (396).
Western Branch, Thomas Dale and Oscar Smith did not qualify for the regional tournament; however, Western Branch and Oscar Smith each had an individual player in the field.
With its victory, Kellam earns the only available team berth in the Class 6 state tournament.
Kellam, which won the Group AAA state championship in 2010, finished fourth in 2019 Class 6 tournament and fifth in the 2018 event.
When The Waterfront Country Club on Smith Mountain Lake hosted the Group AAA state tournament in 2009, Kellam came in third.
FCHS turned in three solid scores: a team-best 77 by senior Cutter Harvey, a 79 by senior Brayden Walmsley and an 80 by sophomore Sam Fansler.
Fifteen players broke 80 on the par 72 layout.
Harvey finished in a four-way tie for ninth after claiming runner-up laurels in 2019 when the regional was contested at The Water's Edge Country Club on Smith Mountain Lake.
Walmsley finished in a two-way deadlock for 14th and Fansler finished in a two-way stalemate for 16th.
But the Eagles were forced to count a 105 by Harmon English.
Non-counting scores were posted by Chase Bower (108) and Parker Olsson (115).
FCHS's score was 18.75 strokes greater than its average score (322.25) entering the tournament.
Kellam, James River, Ocean Lakes and Grassfield each bettered its average score.
Michael McIntosh of Kellam and Zack Wilson of James River are the co-Region A champions after each carded a 72.
Luis Park of Kellam, the 2019 regional champion, and teammate Matthew Tigrett tied for third, each with a 73, and Nick Owen of James River was fifth with a 75.
Kellam's other counting scores were turned in by Preston Dean (76) and Allen Harris (77).
James River also counted a pair of 76s by Duncan Andres and Patrick Goldman.
Wilson, Owen and Andres won the three individual state tournament berths that were up for grabs. Andres bested Goldman in a playoff for the final bid.
Cosby counted a pair of 77s, a 79 and an 82.
Ocean Lakes' counting scores were 78, 85, 88 and 89.