Kellam claims regional title, Eagles place fifth

VIRGINIA BEACH - Floyd Kellam placed its top four golfers among the top six finishers and captured the Class 6 Region A championship for the second year in a row Tuesday at Red Wing Lake Golf Course.

Kellam shot a 294 and won the title by five strokes over runner-up James River-Midlothian (299).

Cosby (315) was third, followed by Ocean Lakes (340), Franklin County (341), Grassfield (347), Tallwood (385), and Landstown (396).

Western Branch, Thomas Dale and Oscar Smith did not qualify for the regional tournament; however, Western Branch and Oscar Smith each had an individual player in the field.

With its victory, Kellam earns the only available team berth in the Class 6 state tournament.

Kellam, which won the Group AAA state championship in 2010, finished fourth in 2019 Class 6 tournament and fifth in the 2018 event.

When The Waterfront Country Club on Smith Mountain Lake hosted the Group AAA state tournament in 2009, Kellam came in third.

FCHS turned in three solid scores: a team-best 77 by senior Cutter Harvey, a 79 by senior Brayden Walmsley and an 80 by sophomore Sam Fansler.

Fifteen players broke 80 on the par 72 layout.