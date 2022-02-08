Knights fall to reigning state champs, slay King's Christian

Two players accounted for 46 points Thursday as reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state champion Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) edged Christian Heritage Academy (CHA), 55-51, in a non-district boys varsity basketball contest on the Knights home floor.

Kendrick Davis netted 31 points for the Ospreys (8-6) on an 11 of 24 shooting display and Don Sandige made 7 of 11 shotsn from the field and finished with 15 points.

The Knights (8-5) led 9-8 after the first quarter, but they surrendered that advantage when SMLCA claimed the second stanza, 18-11.

Trailing 26-20 at intermission, CHA cut the deficit in half by winning the third period, 20-17.

Leading 43-40 with eight minutes remaining, the Ospreys secured the win by taking the final frame, 12-11.

Three other players scored for SMLCA, none of whom were in double figures.

Davis made 8 of 17 shots from inside the 3-point arc, was 3 of 7 from long-distance, 6 of 9 from the free throw line and passed out five assists.

Sandige and Conner Heaton combined for half of SMLCA’s 32 rebounds, each totaling eight and a third player corralled seven rebounds.

The Ospreys distributed nine assists, collected six steals and committed 12 turnovers.

SMLCA converted 21 of 54 (39%) of its shots from the field; the Ospreys were 3 of 11 (27%) from the 3-point arc and 9 of 13 (69%) from the free-throw line.

Thursday night’s contest is the lone match-up this season between the non-league foes; SMLCA competes in the Southeast District of the VACA, while CHA plays in the Southwest District.

The Knights suffered their second straight loss.

TIP-INS: CHA stopped its two-game slide Monday by doubling the count on visiting Southwest District foe King's Christian Academy in a 72-36 triumph

The Knights are 9-5, 7-2 in district play.

Also, the Ospreys downed King's Christian, 53-29, Friday to raise their record to 9-6.

The Ospreys are 4-3 in district play.