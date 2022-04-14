Knights knock out Eagles in non-league encounter

Peyton Horsley's three-run home run highlighted a six-run, fourth-frame rally by Cave Spring Wednesday as the Knights bested Franklin County, 10-3, in a non-district varsity baseball contest at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
The Knights' victory is their second this season over the Eagles (4-2), the reigning Blue Ridge District champions. Earlier this season, they shut out the Eagles, 8-0.
Cave Spring, which competes in the River Ridge District, outhit FCHS, 16-9, and benefited from three Eagles errors, while committing one defensive miscue.
FCHS junior right-hander Preston Crowl was charged with the loss, his first of the season.
The Knights took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, then they regained the advantage with a run in the second and maintained it for the rest of the game.
Cave Spring made the count 3-1 with a run in the third and was ahead 9-2 through four innings courtesy of its six-run fourth.
The Knights scored their final run in the top of the seventh.
FCHS scored single runs in the first, fourth and seventh frames.
The Eagles' loss ends a three-game winning streak.
Left-hander Aiden Dellinger was the winning pitcher for the Knights.