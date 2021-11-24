Knights open season with victory

Christian Heritage Academy's boys varsity basketball team opened its season last Friday with a four-point, 57-53 non-district triumph over Grace Christian School of Staunton.

The Knights (1-0) return to action Saturday, Dec. 4 at Covington Boys Home.

The Knights' middle school girls and middle school boys squads face Faith Christian Academy-Hurt Friday, Dec. 3.

Track renovations are complete

Renovations to Bruce M. Kent Track Field at Franklin County High School are complete and the facility is open for public use after being closed to the public for several months.

The public can use the facility after school hours and on weekends.

Red Nose 5K is set for Dec. 10

SONTAG - The Rocky Mount Rotary Club is hosting and staging the Red Nose 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run Friday, Dec. 10 at the Franklin County Recreation Park.

Runners and walkers will pass through the recreation department's "Land of Lights'' Christmas displays as they compete in the race, which takes the starter's gun at 9 p.m.

Award and a post-race party follow the 5K.

Runners, walkers and strollers of all ages are invited to participate.

Cost for the 5K is $25, $30 for those who register on race day.

Cost for the 1-Mile Fun is $20, $25 for those who register on the day of the event.

To register for the Red Nose 5K, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/fcpr/Activity_Search/3187

To register for the Red Nose 1-Mile Fun Run visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/fcpr/Activity_Search/3188

Johnny CASA is set for Dec. 18