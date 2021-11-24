Knights open season with victory

Christian Heritage Academy's boys varsity basketball team opened its season last Friday with a four-point, 57-53 non-district triumph over Grace Christian School of Staunton.
The Knights (1-0) return to action Saturday, Dec. 4 at Covington Boys Home.
The Knights' middle school girls and middle school boys squads face Faith Christian Academy-Hurt Friday, Dec. 3.
Track renovations are complete
Renovations to Bruce M. Kent Track Field at Franklin County High School are complete and the facility is open for public use after being closed to the public for several months.
The public can use the facility after school hours and on weekends.
Red Nose 5K is set for Dec. 10
SONTAG - The Rocky Mount Rotary Club is hosting and staging the Red Nose 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run Friday, Dec. 10 at the Franklin County Recreation Park.
Runners and walkers will pass through the recreation department's "Land of Lights'' Christmas displays as they compete in the race, which takes the starter's gun at 9 p.m.
Award and a post-race party follow the 5K.
Runners, walkers and strollers of all ages are invited to participate.
Cost for the 5K is $25, $30 for those who register on race day.
Cost for the 1-Mile Fun is $20, $25 for those who register on the day of the event.
To register for the Red Nose 5K, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/fcpr/Activity_Search/3187
To register for the Red Nose 1-Mile Fun Run visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/fcpr/Activity_Search/3188
Johnny CASA is set for Dec. 18
The 2021 Johnny CASA 5 Miler-5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18.
The 16th annual event takes the starter's gun at 9 a.m.
It will be contested on its usual course which takes runners through downtown Rocky Mount.
The course features a hill descent at the start and a hill descent at the finish.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's race was staged at Benjamin Franklin Middle School. Only a 5K was contested.
In the men's race, the top three place winners came from the two youngest age divisions.
Edward Williams, a distance runner for Patrick Henry-Roanoke claimed the championship in 17:51.95.
Williams bested Kyle Roach of Ferrum and Jonah Bowman of Callaway, both of whom are distance runners in Franklin County's cross country/track and field program.
Proceeds benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center in Rocky Mount.
For information, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/Rocky Mount/Johnny CASA15thAnnualRaceEvent .
Christmas Clash wrestling tournament is Dec. 18
The annual Franklin County Christmas Clash wrestling tournament is Saturday, December 18 at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The tournament is for wrestlers, boys and girls, in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Cost is $25 per wrestler, $20 to enter one additional bracket, limit one extra bracket.
Spectators are admitted free.
Weigh-ins are from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Wrestling starts at 10 a.m.
Competitors can register at trackwrestling.com until 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 or onsite before 8 a.m. on the day of the tournament.
Divisions are K-2, 3-5 and 6-8 in the main draw and girls only K-2, 3-5, and 6-8.
Format is round-robin Madison System.
The tournament director reserves the right to combine or alter divisions and weight classes.
First, second and third-place wrestlers in each weight class receive medals.
Virginia High School League (VHSL) rules are enforced; the undefeated wrestler wins regardless of points.
Girls registered in the girls divisions can enter a second bracket in the main draw for free. This is to ensure that girls can get matches even if participation is low. Those wanting to be double-bracketed must inform tournament officials at check-in.
For information, call tournament director Steven Leftwich, (540) 676-1130, or contact him by email: tournaments@fcwbc.org .
Arenacross races in Salem in January
SALEM- Tri-State Arenacross 2022 Indoor Championship Series will feature professional and amateur motocross riders from across the Tri-State competing for cash prizes.
The two-day event is scheduled for the Salem Civic Center, Jan. 14-15, 2022.
Professionals will race for over $10,000 cash and amateurs will compete for their share of $10,000 in prizes.
Amateur classes are open to boys and girls as young as 7.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and races begin each night at 7.
All seats are general admission.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $16 for youth age 12 and younger and youth age 4 and younger are admitted free.
Tickets can be purchased at the civic center box office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or any time at Ticketmaster.com .
For information, visit TriStateMX on Facebook.
