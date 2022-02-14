Knights, Ospreys begin postseason play

Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) and Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) open the 2022 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) boys basketball tournament Tuesday with a pair of quarterfinal-round home games.

The Knights, the No. 1 from with Southwest District, plays Timberlake Christian, the No. 4 seed from the Southeast District.

The Ospreys, the reigning VACA state champions, are the No. 2 from the Southeast District; they face Faith Christian School of Roanoke, the No. 3 seed from the Southwest District.

In other quarterfinal-round match-ups, Westover Christian Academy of Danville, the two-time VACA state runner, is the No.1 seed from the Southeast District, takes on King’s Christian Academy, the No. 4 seed from the Southwest District and Roanoke Valley Christian School, the No. 2 seed from the Southwest District is matched against Temple Christian, the No. 2 seed from the Southeast District.

In the semifinals, the winner of Westover Christian-King’s Christian game plays the winner of the Roanoke Valley Christian-Temple Christian contest and the winner of the CHA-Timberlake Christian game faces the winner of the SMLCA-Faith Christian School contest.

The semifinal winners meet for the region championship; the semifinal losers play in the third-place game.

Here are the final district standings:

Southeast District: 1. Westover Christian Academy, 5-0; 2. Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy, 3-2; 3. Temple Christian, 2-4; 4. Timberlake Christian, 1-5

Southwest District: 1. Christian Heritage Academy, 5-1; 2. Roanoke Valley Christian School, 4-2; 3. Faith Christian School, 2-4; 4. King’s Chrtistian, 1-5

Also, the all-district teams have been selected.

From the Southeast District are first-team players Noah Burton (Westover Christian Academy), Taevonn Colbert (Timerlake Christian), Kendrick Davis (Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy), Josh Lewis (Westover Christian Academy) and David Smith (Temple Christian) and second-team players Grayson Doss (Temple Christian), Richie Liu (Timberlake Christian), Cole Murdock (Timberlake Christian), Don Sandidge (Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy) and Isaac Von Eime (Westover Christian).

From the Southwest District are first-team players Jeremy Chou (Roanoke Valley Christian School), Ethan Craig (Christian Heritage Academy), Logan Gutierrez (Roanoke Valley Christian School, Evan Lawrence (Christian Heritage Academy) and Jonah Petri (Faith Christian School) and second-team players David Bustamante (King’s Christian), Matthew Craighead (Christian Heritage Academy), Malachi Hoyle (Christian Heritage Academy), Aaron Ridge (Faith Christian School) and Luke Somers (Roanoke Valley Christian School).