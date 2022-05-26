Kvapil turns 19 at midnight, takes checkered almost two hours later

CALLAWAY - The clock struck midnight, officially the 19th birthday of Carson Kvapil, and the driver of the JR Motorsports No. 8 was immediately issued a surprise gift.

Okay, it was actually 1:40 a.m. when the cars piloted by leaders Connor Hall and Mike Looney crashed directly ahead of him -- while also collecting third-place Kaden Honeycutt -- but Kvapil was suddenly the leader on Sunday morning at Franklin County Speedway.

Kvapil held off local leadfoot Kyle Dudley over the final 30 laps to win his second career CARS Late Model Stock Tour race. Also, it was his second win in five races to open the 2022 season.

"That was pretty awesome," Kvapil said after the race. "I knew we'd have a pretty good car going into the race after practice and qualifying. I was up to third when the track came apart ...

"I fell to fifth or sixth after that next restart," Kvapil said. "Eventually got (Chad) McCumbee for fourth and it's a blur from there. I can't remember if I was third or fourth, but I was the only one to get through it.

"Me and Kyle Dudley battled hard the last 10 laps and it went our way."

For the first 95 laps, it was the Hall and Looney show until their fateful incident.

Looney, a veteran racer on the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring, set a new track record in time trials, but conceded the lead to Hall on the initial start.

Looney took the lead on the restart the lap before. but was turned from behind in turn No. 4.

Honeycutt had nowhere to go but into Hall and Looney -- all three being sent to the rear as a result.

Hall would go onto finish fourth ahead of Honeycutt in eighth with Looney being asked to park by team owner Billy Martin.

Looney's team concluded there was no sense in risking a torn-up race car in the back for start money.

That wasn’t how Hall said he wanted the battle to go and immediately expressed a degree of remorse after the race.

"I thought we were the car to beat," Hall said. "Where we were good, Mike wasn't. That's the worse recipe for a good race. I was a little free in and he wasn't. I got better through the center and on exit.

"We just yin-yanged each other for 100 laps. We didn't fire off right on the competition caution, I don't know if I didn't clean it up good, but we chose the top and we didn't turn good. That allowed (Mike) to get under me.

"I was just trying to get a run and show him the nose like he did to me a couple of times. Honestly, he was roughing me up a little bit and I was perfectly fine with it. That was good racing."

To his point, Looney did put the bumper to Hall on lap 89 before the competition caution.

"I was trying to do the same to him, push him up the bottom," Hall said. "He came around. I think, on our worse day, it would have been second to Mike. His worst day was a second to us and I messed up both of our days.

"I don't mind losing but I hate when I make it happen."

Looney exited his car and cooled off inside his car hauler for a few minutes after the race before making his way over to Hall.

He was met by team owner and crew chief Chad Bryant. CARS Tour owner Jack McNelly was there in the hopes to deescalate any tension.

Looney said he just wanted to express his displeasure over how he feels younger drivers have raced him in recent years.

"I could have taken it a little better if I had just come off a long winning streak of a couple of races," Looney said. "These rich kids run over me every week. They give me no respect. From now on, turnabout is fair play...."

Looney said this will change the way he races moving forward.

"I don't wreck race cars...," Looney said. "I guess this is what racing has become. There used to be an art to making the pass. It was a beautiful thing when it's done correctly, and no one does it anymore.

"I don't know what happened, but they just run through you now, and if you crash, daddy buys you a new car. They fix it up for you and it's race ready next weekend."

Hall said he could remember six instances where he (made mistakes) and accidently wrecked another driver and his mount. He says, 'this makes seven,' and wishes it didn't happen like that.

Looney, said he "didn't want to hear it.

"I'm sure it was an accident," Looney said. "It doesn't make it any better. I may regret what I'm saying because I'm mad. I've just had enough. I talked to Chad Bryant and I feel like they're remorseful and feel bad.

"But it's them this week, and another guy the next week, and another one the next week. Next guy that wrecks me, I'm going to beat his dang butt."

Meanwhile, Kvapil takes a commanding CARS Tour championship lead with finishes of first, second, third, fourth and first.

Could Kvapil have bested Hall and Looney straight up without the gift?

"I don't think we'll ever know," Kvapil said. "I thought we had a good enough car that we could have raced them for the win. Obviously, what happened made it easier, but I thought we could have raced with those guys too."

Three-time CARS Tour champion Bobby McCarty was contending for a top-five showing early in the race before his machine was sidelined by a broken A-Frame.

McCarty has finishes of 16, 8, 19, 8 and 25 -- effectively ending his championship hopes this season.

TIRE TRACKS: For most of the 100-lap CARS Pro Late Model Tour feature at Franklin County Speedway, Luke Fenhaus seemed destined to finally break through for his first victory in the series.

The 2021 Slinger Nationals champion saw those hopes evaporate on the final restart, as a problem with the rear end enabled Ryan Moore to chase down Fenhaus and edge him in a thrilling conclusion that saw the two muscle each other into the wall coming to the checkered flag.

Moore found himself in contention after struggling to crack the Top 5 during the early portions of the feature. Once the final caution for Caden Kvapil’s blown engine was displayed, Moore was determined to do everything possible to get his first career CARS Tour victory.

“This is why they say don’t give up,” Moore said. “We knew we didn’t necessarily have the fastest car at the beginning of the race, so we played it smart. These short track races come down to restarts at the end, and even though I hate to get physical, I come to win.”

A veteran short track competitor from the northeast, Moore has only made a handful of appearances in the CARS Tour since the 2018 season. His best finish prior to Saturday’s AutosByNelson.com 225 was a second that he obtained in the final CARS Super Late Model Tour race at South Boston Speedway last year.

Of all the victories Moore has claimed around the country during his career, he could not recall one that involved treacherous track conditions presented by Franklin County on Saturday, yet the three-lap shootout presented an all too familiar scenario that Moore capitalized on for the hard-fought win.

“I don’t think the track was ever ready for us to go green, but the fans waited around long enough,” Moore said. “[Fenhaus] was slipping and sliding, so I had to go where he wasn’t. He was sideways in the speedy dry, but I found a little grip on the bottom and made it work.”

CARS Tour Late Model Stocks

Franklin County Speedway

May 22 2022

Carson Kvapil Kyle Dudley Jacob Heafner Connor Hall Mason Diaz Zack Miracle Connor Mosack Kaden Honeycutt Chad McCumbee Deac McCaskill Brandon Pierce Janson Marchbanks Hayden Swank Andrew Grady Daryn Cockram Carter Langley Tony Houseman Mike Looney Trevor Ward Jimmy Mullins Jason York Braden Rogers Chase Burrow Conner Jones Bobby McCarty Bobby Gillespie Dylan Ward