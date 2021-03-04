Lake course is sold, name is changed

HARDY - Billy McBride III has had a visible role in golf for many years, but this week he has taken on one with more notoriety and greater responsibility.
Monday, McBride and his two partners became the owners of The Westlake Golf and Country Club. Their first order of business was to change the name of the public course to Copper Cove Golf Club.
McBride and his partners, one from Roanoke, the other from Northern Virginia, purchased the course from McConnell Golf of Raleigh, N.C., which owned the facility for almost two months. The group does business as McFryeVo Three LLC.
A purchase price was not announced.
McBride said Wednesday that he will continue in his role as the club's head PGA golf professional, a role he has held since coming to the Smith Mountain Lake course in 2004.
"My role is expanding into ownership, so I'll be overseeing every thing. I'll be on site pretty much all the time,'' McBride said.
"(McConnell Golf) knew that I'd been interested in ownership and this just came together,'' McBride said, adding that his group did not entertain an offer on the club when it was first put up for sale. "They wanted to give me an opportunity to own the golf course after their purchase.
"They didn't close on the course until Dec. 30 (2020), but (McConnell Golf) started talking with me back in October. We started getting into negotiations in the middle of January,'' McBride said.
One of the first events Copper Cove hosted was Wednesday's Blue Ridge District match, one that featured Franklin County, Lord Botetourt, William Byrd, Staunton River and Northside, McBride's high school alma mater.
FCHS plays the majority of its home matches at Copper Cove and conducts the majority of its practices there too.
In past years, Copper Cove has hosted district and regional postseason play involving the Eagles.
"We wanted to go with a clean slate,'' McBride said with regards to the name change. Our golf course, even though it's on the lake, we don't really have a lot of views of the lake, it's coves that we have on a couple of holes. So, we knew Cove would work.
"With Copper, we wanted to keep our Franklin County roots. Our logo actually has a little moonshine Mason jar on it. Cooper came from that,'' McBride said.
McConnell Golf purchased the club and The Water's Edge Country Club in Penhook from the Willard Companies. At the same time, Roanoke attorney Darrell Craft bought The Waterfront Country Club from the Willards: Ron Sr. and Ron II.
The Willards built The Waterfront and The Water's Edge and purchased what was then known as Chestnut Creek County Club in 1996 and renamed it The Westlake Golf and Country Club. The course was designed by architect Russell Breeden.
Thus until this year, the Willards had a near monopoly on course ownership at the lake. Now, the lake's four courses, including Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club in Bedford County, all have different owners.
"It's going to be a little different. I know the ownership at Waterfront and, obviously I know the McConnell's at Water's Edge. I'm going to get to know the Mariners owners pretty soon,'' McBride said. "Hopefully, we'll can work together and get along pretty good. I don't see why we can't.''
The residential community that surrounds the course will continue to be known as Chestnut Creek, its name since its inception.
McBride is a second-generation golf professional.
"I've been around golf almost all of my life. I've been here 18 years. I think that's why (McConnell Golf) came to me,'' McBride said.
"We're going to keep everything pretty much the same the same, we're just going to make improvements as we go. There will be no closure of the golf course at all.''