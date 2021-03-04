Lake course is sold, name is changed

HARDY - Billy McBride III has had a visible role in golf for many years, but this week he has taken on one with more notoriety and greater responsibility.

Monday, McBride and his two partners became the owners of The Westlake Golf and Country Club. Their first order of business was to change the name of the public course to Copper Cove Golf Club.

McBride and his partners, one from Roanoke, the other from Northern Virginia, purchased the course from McConnell Golf of Raleigh, N.C., which owned the facility for almost two months. The group does business as McFryeVo Three LLC.

A purchase price was not announced.

McBride said Wednesday that he will continue in his role as the club's head PGA golf professional, a role he has held since coming to the Smith Mountain Lake course in 2004.

"My role is expanding into ownership, so I'll be overseeing every thing. I'll be on site pretty much all the time,'' McBride said.

"(McConnell Golf) knew that I'd been interested in ownership and this just came together,'' McBride said, adding that his group did not entertain an offer on the club when it was first put up for sale. "They wanted to give me an opportunity to own the golf course after their purchase.