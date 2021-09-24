Late Models return to 'The Paper Clip' after a year's absence

MARTINSVILLE - Martinsville Speedway’s Late Model Stock Car extravaganza, the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, returns this weekend for the first time in two years.
Last year race was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race takes the green flag Saturday at 7 p.m. and will finish under the lights.
An entry list released by the speedway Thursday includes drivers from 10 states: Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Texas, Iowa and Ohio.
Roanoke area campaigners Kyle Dudley and Mike Looney will attempt to make the field for the feature.
Looney won the race in storybook fashion in 2016.
That victory put Looney, who cut his racing teeth at Franklin County Speedway (FCS), on the Late Model Stock Car map. He has since earned a runner-up national championship finish.
Dudley claimed runner-up accolades in the Late Model Stock division at Motor Mile Speedway in Pulaski County. He finished 55 points in arrears to driver Kres Vandyke.
Dudley's racing career also was cultivated at FCS.
Josh Berry, the 2019 winner, 2021 South Boston Speedway champion and national championship contender Peyton Sellers, CARS Tour campaigner Bobby McCarty, Timothy Peters and Ty Gibbs are among the drivers expected to challenge for the checkered flag.
The 200-lap feature is comprised of three stages; each of the first two stages is 75 laps; the final shootout is 50 circuits.
Berry is a two-time Martinsville race winner - in the spring, he claimed victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Cook Out 250 at the .526-mile Henry County oval.
Also, Berry has won two CARS Tour races this season.
Sellers has competed in Martinsville’s Late Model race 12 times since 2002, but he has yet to win it.
“I’ve had the opportunity to lead the most laps. I’ve led at halfway. I’ve sat on the pole. I’ve led the white-flag lap, but I’ve never led (at the checkered flag),’’ Sellers said in a speedway press release. “That being said, I’m not going to count anything until it happens.
“If I take that white-flag lap, I’m never going to take a deep breath until I take the checkered.’’
Today, drivers will have four hours of practice, followed by single-car qualifying which determines the front row for the feature.
The remaining berths in the 40-car field are determined by four, 25-lap Saturday heat races that begin at 3 p.m.
The victor receives $32,000, the winner’s share of a $110,000 purse, and a grandfather clock, which is awarded all Martinsville winners no matter the series (Cup, Xfinity, Trucks, Modifieds).
Sellers scored his best finishes in this race in 2007 and 2011.
In past years, the track has held a mid-week test day for drivers to prepare their mounts, but this year a test day was not staged.
“…I feel like (not having a test day) will play a little more to the veterans, the guys who have been (to Martinsville) multiple times and know the track and what it will do at night,’’ Sellers said.
Sellers, McCarty and driver Kayden Honeycutt are in contention to win the Virginia Triple Crown, which is determined by the average finish in three races: one at South Boston, one at Langley Speedway (the Hampton Heat) and the ValleyStar 300.
Sellers and McCarty, who was triumphant in the South Boston race, are tied with an average finish of 4.5, while Honeycutt’s average finish is 5th.
Honeycutt leads the Rookie of the Year standings on the CARS Tour.
The winner of the Triple Crown earns a $7,000 bouns.
“It’s hard to put yourself in position to win (the Triple Crown) because you have to put yourself in position at three different tracks,’’ Sellers said. “They’re all 200 laps, but they’re all entirely different. The way the formats are, the way the tracks are, you’ve really got to save a lot of tire at Langley, but at Martinsville you can just go hard because you’re getting tires late.
“They’ve done a good job promoting (the Triple Crown) with the three tracks.
“They’re starting to build a little more nostalgia to it, similar to the grandfather clock at Martinsville,’’ Sellers said. “With the amount of competition that’s around the Virginia area and the amount of people who have come out of Virginia to be legends in racing, to be able to compete for something in my home state is something that I get excited about every year.’’
Also scheduled for Saturday is a driver autograph session from 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. that’s free to all fans who purchase tickets.
TIRE TRACKS: Sellers won nine times in 17 starts, including four in a row, en route to the South Boston Speedway. championship. He has 21 in NASCAR Advance Auto Parks national championship competition this season.
It marks the fourth year in a row that Sellers has won the Late Model Stock Car title at South Boston.
“To win four straight championships here at South Boston is something I am very proud of,’’ Sellers said.
“Knowing how many names that have won championships here at South Boston Speedway and how many legends have won championships here, to be in that same list now is pretty special to me.’’
Sellers has won six track titles at South Boston. That leaves him one shy of tying seven-time track champion David Blankenship for most NASCAR track championships at the speedway.