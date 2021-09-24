Late Models return to 'The Paper Clip' after a year's absence

Sellers scored his best finishes in this race in 2007 and 2011.

In past years, the track has held a mid-week test day for drivers to prepare their mounts, but this year a test day was not staged.

“…I feel like (not having a test day) will play a little more to the veterans, the guys who have been (to Martinsville) multiple times and know the track and what it will do at night,’’ Sellers said.

Sellers, McCarty and driver Kayden Honeycutt are in contention to win the Virginia Triple Crown, which is determined by the average finish in three races: one at South Boston, one at Langley Speedway (the Hampton Heat) and the ValleyStar 300.

Sellers and McCarty, who was triumphant in the South Boston race, are tied with an average finish of 4.5, while Honeycutt’s average finish is 5th.

Honeycutt leads the Rookie of the Year standings on the CARS Tour.

The winner of the Triple Crown earns a $7,000 bouns.