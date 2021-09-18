Lee, Eagles rush to first win of fall campaign, 48-19

RIDGEWAY - Magna Vista’s non-league contest against former Piedmont District rival Franklin County started out great for the Warriors before it quickly and radically turned against them.
The Warriors (2-2) recovered an on-side kick to start the game then they culminated their first offensive series by scoring a touchdown.
From there, Franklin County (1-2) claimed three, first-quarter Magna Vista turnovers and cashed in on each miscue during a 34-point scoring surge for a 48-19 triumph.
“We started out the game brilliantly, it was perfect. That’s the way you draw it up,’’ Magna Vista head coach Joe Favero said.
You just can’t turn the ball over (like we did). Some of it was sloppy play on our part and some of it was (Franklin County: they’re a very physical football team and we knew that coming in.’’
“We didn’t take care of the football and they took advantage of their opportunities,’’ Favero said.
Franklin County took advantage of a five-touchdown, 237-yard rushing performance by junior running back Jahylen Lee, a third-year varsity performer. His showing ranks as one of the best single-game showings in program history.
“It worked on offense and our alignment was perfect,’’ Lee said. “We’ve constantly worked on the running game in practice. Tonight, we executed it.’’
Lee said he wasn’t keeping up with his numbers.
“I was just running,’’ Lee said. “I just want to win.’’
“Every time (Jahylen) takes the field, he’s ready to play,’’ Eagles head coach J.R. Edwards said. “He has a mentality that just doesn’t stop. He’s also the kind of kid who doesn’t care about records.
“He’s a hard-nose, love-the-mentality football kid. He’s going to play somewhere at the next level,’’ Edwards said.
“As the kids say, ‘He gets juiced up for the game.’
The Eagles offensive line was able to free Lee as he pursued his marks. Six of his carries were for 10 or more yards.
“It feels amazing (to help Jahylen). That’s the whole job of the o-line. We love it and we need to do it every game, no matter the opponent,’’ senior lineman Eli Davis said.
With the win, its 12th in a 23-game series that dates to 1996, Franklin County stops a five-game losing streak dating to a seven-game, spring 2021 campaign that produced a 4-3 finish.
In those five setbacks, the Eagles defense surrendered 57, 41, 41, 45 and 56 points, while their offense broke the 30-point mark only once.
Had the Eagles started 0-3, it would have been their first such start since 2018 when they suffered losses to Liberty-Bedford, Salem and E.C. Glass in succession.
Franklin County, which won its second straight game on Magna Vista’s home field, led 34-6 through three periods of play.
“This win feels real good. We’ve been struggling with some things and had started off the season 0-2,’’ Edwards said.
“After the beginning of the game, our young men could have folded, but they didn’t. We responded. That’s what (football) is all about – fighting through adversity,’’ Edwards said.
In the final frame, each team tallied two touchdowns. Magna Vista’s scores were via the pass and on a 70-yard kickoff return by Deontae Lawson, while Franklin County countered with a fumble recovery and return by Jamerise Holland and a 20-yard dash to the end zone by Lee.
Lee’s five rushing TDs accounted for 120 yards of his career-best output. Besides his 20-yard score, he sprinted for TDs covering 2, 8, 18 and 72 yards.
Franklin County committed just one turnover and was penalized only three times.
“Any time you can win (the turnover) battle, it certainly puts things in your favor,’’ Edwards said. “(Jamerise’s) scoop and score, those are the things that we needed.’
Magna Vista entered the contest having tallied 48 points at Dan River’s expense and 43 at Gretna’s expense.
“To hold (Magna Vista) to 19 points after having two rough weeks defensively says wonders for our defense. They stepped up; they answered the call,’’ Edwards said.
Magna Vista saw a two-game winning streak stymied with the setback.
In its two defeats this season, Magna Vista have allowed 108 points: 60 to undefeated Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) and 48 in front of a home audience Friday.
Besides their five turnovers – two interceptions and three lost fumbles - the Warriors were plagued by seven penalties for 60 yards.
“We’ve got a lot of mistakes to fix. We’ve got to work on ourselves on Monday,’’ Favero said, “then on Tuesday, we’ve got to focus on Tunstall and the start of Piedmont District play. Those games are must-win games for us.
“…Unfortunately, tonight, we didn’t play as well as we can, but we’ll continue to improve.
“You want to be there in the fourth quarter and have a chance to win against a good team. Unfortunately, we didn’t execute. We didn’t finish some drives that could have kept the game close.,’’ Favero said.
Magna Vista senior quarterback Rion Martin was 10 of 21 for 117 yards and two interceptions. He completed passes to four receivers. He was sacked five times.
Martin scored the Warriors’ initial TD on a 10-yard sprint.
Senior wide receiver Tyler Johnson, a Penn State University commit, caught six passes for 88 yards and totaled 104 yards on 15 rushes.
Johnson caught a 13-yard scoring strike with 11 minutes remaining to end the Warriors’ scoring drought, and Deontae Lawson, a senior, returned the kickoff following Holland’s TD, 70 yard to the end zone for the Warriors’ final score with 7:34 left.
Franklin County quarterback Eli Foutz ran for a 27-yard TD that ignited a 14-point third quarter, the Eagles’ second of three, 14-point stanzas in their triumph.
Of the game’s 67 points, 27 were scored in the fourth quarter.
Besides Holland, Haven Mullins recovered a fumble for the Eagles, while Ja'ziem Hart and Zac Stafford intercepted passes.
Franklin County’s next game is its homecoming contest against undefeated Hidden Valley (4-0).
FRANKLIN COUNTY - 14/6/14/14 – 48
MAGNA VISTA - 6/0/0/13 – 19
SCORING
MW - Martin 10-yard run (1st quarter); Kick failed.
FC – Lee 2-yard run (1st quarter); Lempeckski kick.
FC – Lee 8-yard run (1st quarter); Lempeckski kick.
FC- Lee 18-yard run (2nd quarter); Kick failed.
FC- Foutz 27-yard run (3rd quarter); Lempeckski kick.
FC – Lee 72-yard run (3rd quarter); Lempeckski kick.
MW – Johnson 13-yard pass from Martin (4th quarter); Kick failed.
FC – Holland fumble return (4th quarter); Lempeckski kick.
MW –Lawson 70-yard kickoff return (4th quarter); Lane kick.
FC – Lee 20-yard run (4th quarter): Lempeckski kick
FC/MW
First Downs 11/15
Rush-Yards 31-286/36-139
Pass C-A-I 3-7-0/11-25-2
Pass Yards 16/133
Total Offense 38-302/61-272
Penalties 3-25/7-60
Punts 2-39/ 3-28.3
Fumbles/lost 1-1/4-3
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Franklin County: Lee 21-237, Foutz 3-46, Rigney 6-13. Team 1-(-10), Magna Vista: Johnson 15-104, Martin 11-18, Estes 4-7, T. Hairston 1-5, Lynch 1-(-1), Jo Hairston 1-8, Thomas 3-2.
PASSING: Franklin County: Foutz 3-7-0, 16 Magna Vista: Martin 10-21-2,117, Lynch 1-4-0 , 16.
RECEIVING: Franklin County: England 2-8, Durr 1-8. Magna Vista: Johnson 6-88, Preston 1-8, Younger 1-7, Hairston 3-30.
FUMBLE RECOVERIES: Mullins (FC), Holland (FC).
INTERCEPTIONS: Hart (FC), Stafford (FC)