Lee establishes three career marks as Eagles take the bite out of Terriers

VINTON - Decorated running back Jahylen Lee played a key role in Franklin County's success Friday and created individual memories that will be documented for the ages.

Lee scored three, first-half touchdowns, ran for 224 yards on 27 totes, and established new career standards for rushing,points scored andTDs scored as the Eagles bested William Byrd, 35-23, in a Blue Ridge District match-up contested at Robert A. (Bob) Patterson Stadium.

With the win, Franklin County's. third in a row, the Eagles (5-2, 2-0 Blue Ridge District) matched their victory from last year.

Franklin County leads the 18-game series that dates to 1950, 9-5-4.

The Eagles' offense out-gained the Terriers, 371-205, running 12 more plays from scrimmage (50-38).

Defensively, the Eagles forced four turnovers: three fumbles and an interception.

A stain on Franklin County's showing were the eight penalties it committed for 55 yards.

"We've got to clean up those penalties,'' said Eagles head coach JR Edwards (35-44 record in seven-plus seasons),who needs four wins to take over the No.1 spot in career coaching triumphs.

Lee entered the game needing 51 yards to claim the No.1 spot on the program's career rushing chart. He surpassed that total at the 8:46 mark of the opening quarter with a 35-yard dash to the end zone that produced a 7-0 lead.

Lee has 3,903 career rushing yards; he has 1,371 yards this season and 3,337 in his last 18 games. (185.39 per-game-average).

He has scored 286 points (92 this season) and 47 touchdowns (19 this season), both career-best program standards.

Lee started the season ranked sixth in career rushing and third in career scoring.

The count was even twice in the first half and the game featured two lead changes.

Lee's 80-yard scoring run on the last play of the half, a score that was set up by a Jaemon King interception in the end zone, put Franklin County ahead 21-14.

The Terriers rallied in the third period to capture a 23-21 lead by scoring nine points on a safety and a 36-yard TD run by Israel Hairston.

The final frame belonged to the Eagles.

Quarterback Eli Foutz, who ran for a possession-saving first down with the Eagles' in punt formation deep in their own territory rushed for a one-yard TD with 11:07 remaining to reclaim the lead.

Franklin County opted to go for 2-points to push the spread to six points and the Eagles were successful when Foutz completed a pas to Ian England.

The Eagles finished the scoring when Foutz completed a 12-yard scoring strike to Nasir Holland.

William Byrd got a 5-yard TD run from DeShannon Reed in the first quarter that tied the score at 7 and a kickoff return by Alex Dunn for a TD in the second stanza that squared the count at 14.

Foutz was 8 of 15 for 131 yards. He completed passes to four receivers. As a punter, he averaged 40 yards on three boots. His best punt traveled 55 yards.

Haven Mullins paced Franklin County's defense with six tackles.

Franklin County has surpassed the 30-point mark five times this season and is 4-1 in those games - wins over Bassett, Magna Vista, Hidden Valley and William Byrd and a setback to Salem.

The Eagles' win over Hidden Valley stands as the program's 300th win.