Legal issues between Naff and Ferrum College are settled

FERRUM—A 2 1/2-year legal saga between Ferrum College and former head baseball coach and athletic director Abe Naff has ended according to a recent statement released by the college.

The statement says that the two parties have reached an agreement on all claims.

“Abe Naff and Ferrum College are pleased that all claims in the two lawsuits have been reached and have voluntarily dismissed. The terms of the settlement will remain confidential. The parties have agreed to refrain from any further public comments on this matter,’’ the statement said.

Attorneys Todd Leeson, representing Ferrum, and John P. Fishwick, representing Naff, said they would not offer additional comments on the statement,

“Coach Naff has taken great pride in the success of his players, both on and off the field. Coach Naff leaves an extraordinary legacy that will benefit the college, its athletic teams and, especially, its student-athletes for years to come,’’ the statement said.

The statement said each party wishes each other “the very best.’’

Issues between the college and Naff were first reported in The Franklin News-Post in June 2019. One month later, it reported that Naff had been fired and thatthat Gary Holden, Ferrum’s long-time sports information director, hadbeen appointed acting athletic director and that Panthers field hockey coach Carrie Hanshue Austin had been named acting assistant athletic director.

Current Athletic Director John Sutyak was hired in December 2019.

Naff, a graduate of Lynchburg College and a former baseball player for the Hornets, was hired in 1984 as Ferrum’s head baseball coach. He succeeded Rick Jones in the position.

Naff served as the Panthers’ baseball coach for 23 years and compiled a 643-236-3 career record.

Naff led the Panthers to 10 USA South Athletic Conference baseball championships, 10 NCAA Division III regional playoff appearances and a playoff berth in the junior college regionals in his first year as head coach, which was Ferrum’s final year of baseball affiliation with the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

The Panthers were a seven-time regional runner-up during Naff’s coaching tenure.

Two of Naff’s players, Eric Owens and Billy Wagner, had extended careers in the major leagues, and many others who played for Naff signed professional baseball contracts and played in the minors.

Naff replaced Ted Kinder as Director of Athletics in 2004 and was head baseball coach and athletic director until his retirement for baseball in 2007.

Naff is a 1977 graduate of Franklin County High School and was the starting catcher for the Eagles’ Group AAA state runner-up squad that spring.

Naff is a member of halls of fame at FCHS, Lynchburg and Ferrum and is enshrined in the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ferrum retired Naff’s jersey (No. 22) in 2008, his first year away from the diamond.

Franklin County’s baseball stadium at Benjamin Franklin Middle School is named in honor of Naff’s father.

Naff served as athletic director under three Ferrum presidents.

“Ferrum College acknowledges Coach Naff’s decades of service to the college, including 15 years as athletic director Under Naff’s leadership, Ferrum College grew to feature 23 sports teams and in 2018 it was admitted for membership into the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)…(and) several of its athletic facilities were built and upgraded.’’