Local Cup campaigner Buddy Arrington dies at 84

“And Buddy had the talent… he just didn’t have the resources a Petty Enterprises or Wood Brothers or people like that would have.

"But Buddy certainly had the talent and he ran to his limits, and it wasn’t unusual to see that blue and red 67 Dodge up there mixing it up with the front runners.”

Arrington built a close friendship with Richard Petty, whom he would often buy used Mopar parts. He, at times, used the race shop of the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s team.