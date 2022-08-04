Local Cup campaigner Buddy Arrington dies at 84

Buddy Arrington, one of Martinsville’s best known race car drivers and one of the last independent owner-drivers in NASCAR, passed away Tuesday Sovah Health of Martinsville.
He was born on July 26, 1938 in Franklin County to the late Love Glenwood Arrington and Louise Walker Arrington. He called Martinsville his home throughout his NASCAR career.
With 25 years and 560 Cup Series races on his resume, Arrington spent more time racing in NASCAR’s top touring series than any other driver from Martinsville or Henry Country.
People are also reading…
He was best known for being an “Independent” driver, racing on a shoe-string budget without a big team or major sponsor.
Arrington’s team largely relied on volunteer pit crew members, and his son, Joey, became his crew chief in 1976 when he was 20 years old. The two built their own motors.
As a NASCAR owner, Arrington drove his own Chrysler for most of his career, and had 29 other drivers get behind the wheel of his cars between 1964-1989.
Jimmy Hensley, Dale Jarrett, and Ken Schrader each drove for him for one race in 1988.
“To have a Cup Series driver based in Martinsville, that was pretty special,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said in a phone interview on Wednesday.
“He was a car owner and he was a driver, but he made the two work, and that’s not an easy thing to do,” Campbell said. “But he knew how to work the funding and the resources he had to put a fairly competitive car on the track.
“And Buddy had the talent… he just didn’t have the resources a Petty Enterprises or Wood Brothers or people like that would have.
"But Buddy certainly had the talent and he ran to his limits, and it wasn’t unusual to see that blue and red 67 Dodge up there mixing it up with the front runners.”
Arrington built a close friendship with Richard Petty, whom he would often buy used Mopar parts. He, at times, used the race shop of the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s team.
Arrington finished ninth in points that season with an average finish of 15.7.
Even though Chrysler began to scale back their racing program in the early 1980s, Arrington was a stalwart with the car, staying with Mopar parts until 1985, when NASCAR made him switch.
In 1985, while driving a used Ford purchased from Bill Elliott, Arrington had his best run at Martinsville Speedway, staying “on the scoreboard all day long” before the water pump went through the radiator and ended his day with about 10 laps remaining.
He told the Bulletin, the lack of a victory lane appearance didn’t bother him.
Arrington spent time working with his son’s company, Arrington Manufacturing. He most recently owned Buddy’s Taste of Home restaurant in Collinsville.
“It ain’t in me to work for other people,” Arrington told the Bulletin. “Let other people deal with what I can do or can’t do. I did my own deal, and my own thing, and it’s always turned out right.”
“He made the most of what he had and did quite well and made a career out of it and had a lot of fans,” Campbell said. “I think he meant a lot to the sport at a time when the sport was really moving forward.
“Buddy was a great guy. He was very engaging. For me growing up in the sport getting to be around people like that was pretty special.”
Arrington is survived by his wife, Patsy Ann Chitwood Arrington, his son, Joey Rogers Arrington, of Bassett, his stepson, Todd Arrington, of Martinsville, his brother, Jimmy Arrington, of Figsboro, his nephew, Ronnie Arrington, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, his niece, Angela Arrington, of Atlanta, his step-grandson, Danny Goad, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and his step-granddaughter, Amber Arrington, of Florida.
Ffuneral services are 11 a.m. Friday.at Norris Funeral Services with Rev. Randall W. Lenderman, chaplain and former pastor of Druid Hills Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Arrington Family Cemetery in Franklin County.
Editor's Note: Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Excerpts from a 2009 Bulletin article by former Bulletin sports editor Johnny Buck were used for this story.