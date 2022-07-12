Local players are competing in HOF Senior Games

SALEM - Recent graduates from Franklin County and Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) have accepted opportunities to play in the 2022 Senior Games at Salem Memorial Ballpark, Saturday, July 30.

Two games are scheduled with the opener at 4 p.m. and the second game at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The Salem-Roanoke Hall of Fame and the Salem Red Sox are sponsoring the games, both of which are seven innings.

Representing Franklin County are players Corbin Bower, Riley Hill and Isaiah Hughes and head coach Barry Shelton.

Representing SMLCA are Nathan Karnes, Eli Phillips, Ben Roberson and Carson Wagner and head coach Tanner Holt.

Also on the Red team are players from Alleghany and Lord Botetourt.

The Green team, which provides the opposition, is comprised of players from Auburn, North Cross, Northside and Salem.

Northside head coach Kelly Dampeer is the Green team's head coach.

The second game is between the Gray team and the Navy team.

The Gray team is comprised of players from Cave Spring, Eastern Montgomery, Hidden Valley, Jefferson Forest and William Byrd.

Hidden Valley head coach Randy Boone is the Gray team's head coach.

The Navy team is comprised of players from Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Glenvar and Staunton River.

Christiansburg's head coach Dale Nelson is the Navy team's head coach.

After the first game, the Hall of Fame will present the Posey Oyler Scholarship and the newly-established Kelvin Bowles Scholarship.

Also, the seven finalists for the Ray Bellamy Award will receive framed certificates and the winner will be announced and be recognized as the Hall of Fame's High School Player of the Year.

There is no cost for fans to attend.

Concessions will be sold.