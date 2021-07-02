Looney seeks third SBS win, big payday

SOUTH BOSTON - Saturday’s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort at South Boston Speedway (SBS) is not only the track's showcase Late Model Stock Car Division event each season, it is annually an event the region’s top NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division drivers circle on their calendars.
Two-time SBS winner Mike Looney of Catawba said winning the race that will pay $10,000 to the winner would be a big feather in his cap.
“To us, winning that race would be second only to winning at Martinsville,” Looney said.
“A lot of greats have won that 200-lapper on and near the Fourth of July. It’s a crown jewel Late Model race, not only in Virginia, but for everywhere on the east coast. This race is definitely our top priority for the summertime.”
When asked how special it would be to win Saturday’s race, Looney said, "You will probably see a burnout. If I can find somewhere big enough to spin this car around four or five times, I’m going to burn it down.”
Looney has established an impressive record at SBS this season, logging two wins and four top-five finishes in his six starts. He has some momentum entering Saturday night’s 200-lap race, having landed a win on June 12, the last event held at the track.
“The momentum can’t hurt,” Looney said.
“We work really hard to get a win anytime we come down here.”
Extra prize money is on the line too.
The winner will take home a $10,000 prize. Also up for grabs is the R&S Race Cars $1,000 Halfway Leader Award and the $500 Sunoco/Sparks Oil Company Pole Award.
The race is the first event in the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series for 2021.
The Virginia Late Model Triple Crown is based upon the best average finish in the three Triple Crown races - Saturday's event, the July 24 Hampton Heat 200 at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway and the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 25.
The Triple Crown winner will receive $7,000, with $2,000 going to the runner-up and $1,000 going to the third-place finisher.
Looney said he and his team will be doing its usual good job in preparing for Saturday’s 200-lap marathon event.
“My crew approaches every race 100%,” Looney said.
“We don’t leave anything on the table any week. I don’t know how we can give any more than we’ve been giving every week to be the best we can.”
Looney said the race will be a tough one.
“It’s a pretty grueling event. This track in general, with the grip level and the banking, it puts a lot of G-forces on you for a long time. The Fourth of July is usually hot. You’ve got to do a lot hydrating and be mentally and physically prepared for that race.”
There will likely be as many different approaches to the race as there are drivers in the starting field. Looney said he will likely just deal with situations as they arise during the race.
“I feel like we will just try to play it by ear. It kind of depends on how your car is. Obviously, if you have a really good car, you can save a lot more.
"I think there will be a whole lot of saving going on. Everybody will probably be running about 90 percent the whole time. We’ll kind of take it how it comes.”
In addition to the 200-lap feature, there will be a 50-lap race for the Limited Sportsman Division, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.
Patriotic pre-race ceremonies are planned for the event and fans will be treated to a colorful Fourth of July fireworks show following the conclusion of the night’s final race.
A pre-race driver autograph session on the track is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., giving fans the opportunity to meet the drivers and get an up-close look at the cars that will be in action during the event.
Grandstand gates will open Saturday at 4 p.m. and qualifying will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Pre-race ceremonies will start at 6:35 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.