Looney seeks third SBS win, big payday

There will likely be as many different approaches to the race as there are drivers in the starting field. Looney said he will likely just deal with situations as they arise during the race.

“I feel like we will just try to play it by ear. It kind of depends on how your car is. Obviously, if you have a really good car, you can save a lot more.

"I think there will be a whole lot of saving going on. Everybody will probably be running about 90 percent the whole time. We’ll kind of take it how it comes.”

In addition to the 200-lap feature, there will be a 50-lap race for the Limited Sportsman Division, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.

Patriotic pre-race ceremonies are planned for the event and fans will be treated to a colorful Fourth of July fireworks show following the conclusion of the night’s final race.

A pre-race driver autograph session on the track is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., giving fans the opportunity to meet the drivers and get an up-close look at the cars that will be in action during the event.

Grandstand gates will open Saturday at 4 p.m. and qualifying will begin at 4:30 p.m.