Madden-McAfee becomes Ferrum's eighth Academic All-American

FERRUM—The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) has announced its 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Academic All-America team and Ferrum College’s Kajuan Madden-McAfee has been named to the second team.

This is Madden-McAfee’s first national academic honor.

Two weeks ago, he was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District V first team, which advanced him to the Academic All-America ballot.

Madden-McAfee is Ferrum’s first Academic All-American in men’s basketball and the college’s eighth honoree.

The previous seven student-athletes competed in women’s soccer, women’s tennis, football, men’s tennis and baseball.

Madden-McAfee is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)/Virginia Farm Bureau Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Madden-McAfee is one of three Scholar-Athlete recipients at Ferrum this year—the others are Katie Shoaf in women’s swimming and Josh Greenway in baseball.

Madden-McAfee is a 2021 ODAC all-conference player after averaging 15.6 points-per-game and shooting almost 44% from behind the 3-point arc.