Madden-McAfee becomes Ferrum's eighth Academic All-American

FERRUM—The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) has announced its 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Academic All-America team and Ferrum College’s Kajuan Madden-McAfee has been named to the second team.
This is Madden-McAfee’s first national academic honor.
Two weeks ago, he was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District V first team, which advanced him to the Academic All-America ballot.
Madden-McAfee is Ferrum’s first Academic All-American in men’s basketball and the college’s eighth honoree.
The previous seven student-athletes competed in women’s soccer, women’s tennis, football, men’s tennis and baseball.
Madden-McAfee is the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)/Virginia Farm Bureau Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 season.
Madden-McAfee is one of three Scholar-Athlete recipients at Ferrum this year—the others are Katie Shoaf in women’s swimming and Josh Greenway in baseball.
Madden-McAfee is a 2021 ODAC all-conference player after averaging 15.6 points-per-game and shooting almost 44% from behind the 3-point arc.
Madden-McAfee helped lead the Panthers to a 7-6 overall record this season, including a 5-4 mark in the ODAC.
The Panthers advanced to the ODAC tournament semifinals for the first the No. 2 seed.
Ferrum defeated Shenandoah University in the quarterfinals before falling to eventual league runner-up University of Lynchburg in overtime in the semifinals.
Ferrum hosted both of its post-season games at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The 2020-21 athletic campaign is Ferrum’s third in the ODAC.
The Panthers are led by head coach Tyler Sanborn, who has been at the helm for four years.
A senior from Harrisonburg, Madden-McAfee majored in applied mathematics with an educational studies minor.
With the NCAA providing blanket waivers for all student-athletes during the 2020-21 academic year, Madden-McAfee has the option of returning to play next season.
Ferrum’s Academic All-Americans
2000—Elizabeth Adams, 3rd team (women’s soccer & tennis)
2006—Dustin Hamoy, 2nd team (football)
2007—Wilson Paine, 1st team (men’s tennis)
2012—Paul Jaglowski, 1st team (baseball)
2015—Hank Parsley, 1st team (baseball)