Madden-McAfee, Cabiness are cited

FOREST—Ferrum College basketball players Kajuan Madden-McAfee and Kayla Cabiness have been selected to the all tournament teams for the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s and women’s basketball teams, both of which concludes last Thursday night at campus sites.

Madden-McAfee and Cabiness are the first Ferrum players to earn ODAC all-tournament honors.

Ferrum has been a member of the ODAC for three years.

The Panthers’ men’s team has qualified for postseason conference each of the last two years; this season marks the postseason league debut for the Panthers’ women’s squad.

Joining Madden-McAfee on the men’s all-tournament team are Efosa Edosomwan of Roanoke College, Tharon Suggs and T.C. Thacker of the University of Lynchburg and Buzz Anthony and Ian Robertson of conference champion Randolph-Macon College.

Anthony has been voted Most Outstanding Player.

Randolph-Macon defeated Lynchburg, 70-62, to claim its second consecutive league championship.

Madden-McAfee led the Panthers (7-6) to the semifinals where they were edged by Lynchburg, 66-62, in overtime. He finished with a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds.