Madden-McAfee, Cabiness are cited

FOREST—Ferrum College basketball players Kajuan Madden-McAfee and Kayla Cabiness have been selected to the all tournament teams for the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s and women’s basketball teams, both of which concludes last Thursday night at campus sites.
Madden-McAfee and Cabiness are the first Ferrum players to earn ODAC all-tournament honors.
Ferrum has been a member of the ODAC for three years.
The Panthers’ men’s team has qualified for postseason conference each of the last two years; this season marks the postseason league debut for the Panthers’ women’s squad.
Joining Madden-McAfee on the men’s all-tournament team are Efosa Edosomwan of Roanoke College, Tharon Suggs and T.C. Thacker of the University of Lynchburg and Buzz Anthony and Ian Robertson of conference champion Randolph-Macon College.
Anthony has been voted Most Outstanding Player.
Randolph-Macon defeated Lynchburg, 70-62, to claim its second consecutive league championship.
Madden-McAfee led the Panthers (7-6) to the semifinals where they were edged by Lynchburg, 66-62, in overtime. He finished with a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds.
Ferrum was the tournament’s No. 2 seed and played both of its postseason games on its home floor—William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Madden-McAfee registered a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds in Ferrum’s 73-60 quarterfinal-round win over Shenandoah University. Also, he distributed five assists.
Joining Cabiness on the women’s all-tournament team are Megan Horn of Washington and Lee University, Rose Sande and JaBryah Haverkamp of Roanoke College and Lizzie Davis and Maggie Quarles of conference champion Lynchburg.
Davis has been chosen Most Outstanding Player.
The Hornets bested the Maroons, 67-61, in the finals.
The championship is Lynchburg’s first since 2016.
Ferrum, the tournament’s No. 9 seed, lost to Roanoke in the semifinals, 88-58.
Cabiness netted a game-best 23 points on an 8 of 17 shooting display. She swished four 3-point field goals.
The Panthers (2-10) defeated No.8 seed Randolph College, 65-48, in the first round to end an eight-game losing streak, a skid that started with a 72-70 overtime setback to Randolph during the regular season.
Both match-ups between the Panthers and the WildCats were played on Randolph’s home floor.
Cabiness led Ferrum with 22 points and she completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Ferrum received a “walk over’’ win over No. 1 seed Bridgewater College in the quarterfinals because of COVID-19 issues within the Eagles’ program.