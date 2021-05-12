Manning, Dillon no-hit Floyd County

William Byrd outhit FCHS, 11-9, but labored defensively committing five errors, while FCHS was charged with one defensive blunder.

Of the Terriers’ hits, two were for extra bases: a double and a triple.

Four players collected multiple hits for the Terriers—each with two- and three others had one hit.

William Byrd led 4-0 after the first inning, using a base hit to manufacture one of those runs.

FCHS scored three runs in the bottom of the frame to cut the gap to a run, 4-3.

The Terriers produced single runs in the top of the second and the top of the fourth to double the spread.

The Eagles took advantage of one of the Terriers’ errors in the last of the fourth, the stanza in which they tied the count.

Freshman Kaylee Manning worked three innings of relief to earn the win. She permitted one hit, one walk and one run, which was earned. She struck out four

Anna Smith started inside the pitching circle for the Eagles. She allowed 10 hits, one walk and six runs, all earned, while striking out one.