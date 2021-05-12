Manning, Dillon no-hit Floyd County

FLOYD—Freshman Kaylee Manning and junior Ashleigh Dillon, a pair of right-hand pitchers, combined on a no-hit shutout Monday as Franklin County routed Floyd County, 15-0, in a non-district varsity softball contest on the road.
The contest was stopped after six innings.
The Eagles (3-1, 2-1 in the Blue Ridge District) benefited from 13 hits and four errors by the Buffaloes.
The Eagles pitching duet was a walk and an error shy of combining for a perfect game.
Manning started and worked five innings, throwing 33 pitches and facing 17 batters. She walked one and struck out six.
Dillon tossed a perfect sixth, throwing five pitches, all strikes, and facing three batters. She struck out one.
Baylee Greer paced the Eagles’ offense by going 3 of 5 at the plate with five RBIs. She drove in a run with a single in the fifth and belted a grand-slam home run in the sixth.
Also driving in runs in the sixth inning were Dillon, Laken Adkins and Alexis Campbell.
FCHS led 3-0 after two innings and 5-0 through four frames, courtesy of a three-run second and a two-run third.
The Eagles raised the count to 7-0 after scoring twice in the fifth and completed the triumph with an eight-run sixth.
Floyd County employed one pitcher.
Also with multiple hits were Adkins, Manning and Anna Smith (double).
Dillon, Taylor Anderson, Courtney Bryant and Sage Campbell each contributed one hit to the victory.
CIRCLING THE BASES: FCHS’s junior varsity softball team shut out Floyd County, 14-0 Monday in a non-district match-up at home.
The Eagles are 4-0, 1-0 in the Blue Ridge District.
Eagles honor seniors, top ByrdMultiple run rallies in the fourth and fifth inning Friday enabled Franklin County to rally from a three-run deficit and defeat Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd, 12-7, Friday at the Benjamin Franklin Middle School Softball Complex.
The Eagles staged their Senior Night, honoring their three seniors- Taylor Anderson, an outfielder, Baylee Greer, a catcher/pitcher, and Ainsley Walker, an outfielder, and their immediate families—in a pre-game ceremony.
FCHS (2-1, 2-1 Blue Ridge District) trailed 6-3 through 3/1 innings before rallying for four runs in the bottom of the fourth to erase the deficit and five runs in the last of the fifth to craft a 12-6 advantage.
The Terriers scored their final run in the top of the seventh before the Eagles secured the victory.
William Byrd outhit FCHS, 11-9, but labored defensively committing five errors, while FCHS was charged with one defensive blunder.
Of the Terriers’ hits, two were for extra bases: a double and a triple.
Four players collected multiple hits for the Terriers—each with two- and three others had one hit.
William Byrd led 4-0 after the first inning, using a base hit to manufacture one of those runs.
FCHS scored three runs in the bottom of the frame to cut the gap to a run, 4-3.
The Terriers produced single runs in the top of the second and the top of the fourth to double the spread.
The Eagles took advantage of one of the Terriers’ errors in the last of the fourth, the stanza in which they tied the count.
Freshman Kaylee Manning worked three innings of relief to earn the win. She permitted one hit, one walk and one run, which was earned. She struck out four
Anna Smith started inside the pitching circle for the Eagles. She allowed 10 hits, one walk and six runs, all earned, while striking out one.
William Byrd employed two pitchers. Its starter surrendered two hits and three runs in two innings. Its reliever was tagged with the loss after allowing seven hits, four walks and nine runs, four of which were earned in four innings. She struck out two.
Delaney Foley was 2 of 3 at the plate with four RBIs. She drove in runs with a double in the first inning, a walk in the fourth and a base hit in the fifth.
Anderson, a first-team Class 6 All-State player in 2019, collected the Eagles’ other extra base hit: a double.
Also with hits were Greer, Manning, Smith, Courtney Bryant, Sage Campbell and Hannah Woodford.
Bryant drove in two runs and stole a base, while Smith and Foley also stole a base.
Laken Adkins drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
FCHS benefited from nine walks.
The teams combined to strand 14 runners on base: six by William Byrd, eight by FCHS.
CIRCLING THE BASES: FCHS won the junior varsity contest, which opened Friday’s doubleheader.
The Eagles (3-0, 1-0 Blue Ridge District), led by head coach Joshua Cox, have defeated William Byrd three times this season; they have outscored the Terriers 35-6 in those games.
Friday’s win counts in the Blue Ridge District standings.
FCHS and William Byrd have one more game scheduled this season: Tuesday, May 25 in Vinton. That contest is a Blue Ridge District match-up.
BFMS shuts out Hidden ValleyBenjamin Franklin Middle School scored all of its runs in its first three at bats Thursday for a 10-0, shut-out victory over Hidden Valley Middle School in a Roanoke Valley Middle School District softball game at home.
‘The contest was stopped after 3 1/2 innings.
The Eagles (2-0-2, 2-0-2 in the Roanoke Valley Middle School District) scored six runs in the bottom of the first, three in second and one in the third.
BFMS collected 10 hits and benefited from five walks and one Hidden Valley error, while playing errror-free defense.
Right-hander Aleah Davis tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout. She walked one and struck out nine.
Davis faced 15 batters. She threw 52 pitches, 37 of which were strikes.
Two players accounted for Hidden Valley’s hits—each with one.
Davis was 3 of 3 at the plate with a single, double and a triple; she was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.
Shortstop Maria Guttierez (double) and Madison Ingram, who saw action at third base and first base, each collected two hits, while center fielder Addison Angle, left fielder Kylie Kincanon and catcher Kaley Wells each registered one hit.