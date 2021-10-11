Marlins blank Ferrum in ODAC play

FERRUM - Virginia Wesleyan University tallied a goal in each half Sunday and defeated Ferrum College, 2-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer match at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Marlins (2-0-2 in the ODAC, 9-1-3 overall) led 1-0 from the ninth minute of the match (at 8:16) until the 74th minute (73:22) when they netted their final goal.
Ferrum has lost four matches this season by shutout.
Virginia Wesleyan scored its initial goal on a penalty kick and because of a Ferrum infraction on Alex Moody's first attempt, he was awarded a second try -one that he placed past Panthers goalkeeper Davide Bertini.
Moody took a match-best five shots for the Marlins.
In the second half, Michael Nocera found the back of the net courtesy of a cross from teammate Nate Mitchell.
At match's end, Virginia Wesleyan held advantages in shots (16-6), first-half shots (10-4), shots on goal (8-5) and corner kicks (9-2).
Leo Galpin attempted two shots for Ferrum (1-3 in the ODAC, 2-9-0 overall), which suffered its third straight loss, all in conference play.
Marlins goalkeeper Griffin Potter (8-1-3) collected five saves in 90 minutes of action, while Bertini (0-2) registered six saves in 80:20. William Winters saw action in reserve for the Panthers.
Ferrum's next match is today in Harrisonburg against ODAC foe Eastern Mennonite University. Match time is 4 p.m.
Lynchburg tops Ferrum in high-scoring match
LYNCHBURG - Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer champion University of Lynchburg made its first-half lead stand Saturday in a high-scoring, 5-3 league men's soccer victory over Ferrum College at Shellenberger Field.
Lynchburg led the contest from wire-to-wire, albeit Ferrum cut the deficit to one goal on three occasions (2-1, 3-2 and 4-3), all in the second half.
Ferrum matched its season-best scoring output, one that was established in a 3-2 non-conference victory over Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista.
Lynchburg, which is 4-0-1 at home this season, matched its best scoring output of the season first established in a 5-0 conference victory over Eastern Mennonite University.
The Hornets led 2-0 at intermission and the two teams played the closing 45-minute stanza to a 3-3 stalemate.
Lynchburg (3-1 in the ODAC. 7-4-1 overall) took its initial lead when Bhayle Kearns tallied the match's first two goals at 15:32 and 35:40.
Kenny Robles and Zach Whelan were credited with assisting those tallies.
At 49:14. Nicholas Berruti, with the aid of teammates Jeffery Calix and Erick Nolasco, netted the Panthers' first goal.
But a 2-1 deficit became a 3-1 disadvantage when Manzi Shalita took a pass from Brennan Lagana and scored at 55:47.
At 59:39, Nolasco scored for the Panthers off an assist from Massimo Cirignaco to make the count 3-2.
Lynchburg answered a 64:56 when Luke Mega scored an unassisted goal as the deficit reached two goals for a third time.
At 80:31, Leo Galpin netted the Panthers' final goal off a Nolasco assist, his second of the match.
Lagana finished the scoring at 89:40 when he converted a breakaway.
Lynchburg held edges in shots (26-5), shots on goal (14-3) and corner kicks (8-0) at match's end.
Also, the Hornets committed six fouls to the Panthers' three and were charged with two offsides violations to none for the Panthers.
Two Lynchburg players accounted for a match-best six shots; three players each had one assist.
Ferrum goalkeepers Davide Bertini and William Winters each saw 45 minutes of action and each totaled four saves.
Nolasco took two shots for the Panthers.