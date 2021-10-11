Marlins blank Ferrum in ODAC play

FERRUM - Virginia Wesleyan University tallied a goal in each half Sunday and defeated Ferrum College, 2-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer match at W.B. Adams Stadium.

The Marlins (2-0-2 in the ODAC, 9-1-3 overall) led 1-0 from the ninth minute of the match (at 8:16) until the 74th minute (73:22) when they netted their final goal.

Ferrum has lost four matches this season by shutout.

Virginia Wesleyan scored its initial goal on a penalty kick and because of a Ferrum infraction on Alex Moody's first attempt, he was awarded a second try -one that he placed past Panthers goalkeeper Davide Bertini.

Moody took a match-best five shots for the Marlins.

In the second half, Michael Nocera found the back of the net courtesy of a cross from teammate Nate Mitchell.

At match's end, Virginia Wesleyan held advantages in shots (16-6), first-half shots (10-4), shots on goal (8-5) and corner kicks (9-2).

Leo Galpin attempted two shots for Ferrum (1-3 in the ODAC, 2-9-0 overall), which suffered its third straight loss, all in conference play.