Marlins claim two ODAC wins, sweep Panthers in twinbill

VIRGINIA BEACH - Virginia Wesleyan University swept Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball doubleheader Saturday, 10-7 and 8-6, at TowneBankPark.

In the first game, the Marlins (13-11-1, 4-6-1 ODAC) scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to break a stalemate at 7, then they held the Panthers (12-17, 2-10 ODAC) at bay in the top of the ninth.

In the second game, the Marlins led 7-0 after two innings before the Panthers rallied for five unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth frames.

Virginia Wesleyan tallied its final run in the bottom of the fifth to make the count 8-5.

Ferrum scored once in the top of the eighth, but was again held at bay in its half of the ninth.

The Panthers have lost five straight games.

The Marlins outhit the Panthers, 15-4, in the first game, and benefited from five Ferrum errors, while committing two defensive blunders.

The Marlins scored two runs in the first, one in the second, four in the seventh and three in the eighth.

The Panthers tallied two runs in the third and five in the eighth.

In the second game, the Marlins outhit the Panthers, 14-9, and each team played error-free defense.

The Marlins scored two runs in the first, five in the second and one in the fifth.

The Panthers scored four runs in the third and one each in the fourth and eighth.

Virginia Wesleyan's Ian Brady (1-1) worked 1/3 of an inning of relief for the win - he permitted one hit and one walk - while Ryan Mason earned his first save of the season in game one.

Todd Kennedy (0-2) was tagged with the loss for Ferrum. In 2/3 of an inning, he surrendered one hit, two earned runs and a walk.

Sam Kasprow was 4 of 4 with two runs and two RBI for Virginia Wesleyan.

Trent Hanchery, Connor Hall and Garrett Lyons each smacked a double for the Marlins.

Nick Funk was 2 of 4 for Ferrum with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Also, Clayton Michael hit a double.

In game two, Marlins starter C.J. Morris (4-2) tossed a complete-game, nine-hitter.

Also, he yielded three walks and six earned runs, while striking out seven.

For Ferrum, former Franklin County prep star Cameron Mullins started, lasted five innings and absorbed the loss.

Mullins (3-2) surrendered 12 hits, three walks and eight earned runs, while striking out six.

Lyons's 2 of 4 showing at the plate featured a pair of home runs. He scored twice and drove in two runs.

Also, Hanchey, Jaelen Hines, and Jake Ness each belted a home run and Hall hit a double.

For the Panthers, Tyson Measamer was 2 of 4 with a home run, an RBI and a run, while Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) and Shawn Baxter each hit a double.

The Panthers host North Carolina Wesleyan College Wednesday in a non-conference contest.

First pitch is 2 p.m. at W.B. Adams Field.