Martinsville, Richmond are on NASCAR 2022 schedules

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the second consecutive season as Martinsville Speedway will host a race on April 9, 2022.

For the first time since 1997, NASCAR will make its first stop in the Commonwealth of Virginia at Richmond.

Martinsville and Richmond have hosted back-to-back race weekends five times with the first time being in the spring of 1955.

Richmond will host its first summer race weekend featuring the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs on Saturday, Aug. 13 and the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series race on Sunday, Aug. 14.

This marks the third consecutive season Richmond has hosted a Camping World Truck Series race and first-ever series playoff race.

The Camping World Truck Series Playoff race will be the second race in the first round of the playoffs. Richmond previously hosted Camping World Truck Series races for the first 11 years of the series from 1995-2005.

Start times and television networks for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will be announced at a later date.