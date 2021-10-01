Martinsville, Richmond are on NASCAR 2022 schedules

MARTINSVILLE, – As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Martinsville Speedway will host Xfinity Series races on April 8 and Oct. 29, 2022 and a Camping World Truck Series race on April 7, 2022.
Martinsville will host two Cup Series race weekends on April 7-9, 2022 and Oct. 29-30, 2022.
“For our 75th anniversary season, NASCAR competition will continue to be as fierce as ever with the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series returning to Martinsville Speedway,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway president.
“With all three NASCAR premier series under the lights in the spring and fourth consecutive season of hosting penultimate races for Cup and Xfinity Series, the road to a championship will continue to go through Martinsville.”
In the spring, Martinsville will host its firstconsecutive three race weekend of night races with all three premier series featuring the Camping World Truck Series on Thursday, April 7, 2022, Xfinity Series on Friday, April 8, 2022 and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 Cup Series race on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
The track has hosted spring Xfinity Series races in 1982-1994 and 2021.
Martinsville will host the penultimate races of the Xfinity Series and Cup Series for the fourth consecutive season featuring the Xfinity Series playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 29 and the Xfinity 500 Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 30.
In short track battles that can only happen at Martinsville, the races will set the field for the Xfinity and Cup Series championships the following week at Phoenix Raceway.
Start times and television networks for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will be announced at a later date.
RICHMOND– As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Richmond Raceway will host the Xfinity Series on April 2, 2022 and Camping World Truck Series Playoffs on Aug. 13, 2022.
Richmond will host two Cup Series race weekends on April 2-3, 2022 and Aug. 13-14, 2022.
“The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series always provide some of the strongest competition at Richmond Raceway, so we are proud to welcome back each series for 2022,” said Dennis Bickmeier, Richmond Raceway president.
“We look forward to the drivers in each of these series showcasing their talent and skills at America’s Premier Short Track in 2022.”
In the spring, Richmond will host the Toyota Spring Race Weekend featuring the ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, April 2, 2002 and the Toyota Owners 400 Cup Series race on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Richmond previously hosted spring Xfinity Series races from 1982-1984 and 1990-2019.
Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two Cup Series races in the same month for the second consecutive season as Martinsville Speedway will host a race on April 9, 2022.
For the first time since 1997, NASCAR will make its first stop in the Commonwealth of Virginia at Richmond.
Martinsville and Richmond have hosted back-to-back race weekends five times with the first time being in the spring of 1955.
Richmond will host its first summer race weekend featuring the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs on Saturday, Aug. 13 and the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series race on Sunday, Aug. 14.
This marks the third consecutive season Richmond has hosted a Camping World Truck Series race and first-ever series playoff race.
The Camping World Truck Series Playoff race will be the second race in the first round of the playoffs. Richmond previously hosted Camping World Truck Series races for the first 11 years of the series from 1995-2005.
Start times and television networks for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will be announced at a later date.