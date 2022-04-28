Mattox leaves Bassett for head post at Carlisle

Editor's Note: Steven Marsh, sports editor of The Franklin News-Post, contributed information to this story.
MARTINSVILLE - Carlisle School has announced the hiring of DeMario Mattox as the new head coach of the school’s boys basketball team.
Mattox served as an assistant for the Chiefs from 2012-2016 under former head coach Jason Niblett.
During that time, Carlisle made four straight appearances in the VISAA state semifinals and won a state championship in 2014 while being nationally ranked that season.
Mattox coached the boys varsity team at Class 3 Bassett, taking over the program in June 2020.
The Bengals finished the 2021-2022 season 11-12 and in fourth place in the Piedmont District.
Mattox, a former standout player at Bassett and Franklin County, coached Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s eight-grade boys basketball team in 2019-2020.
BFMS finished 8-4 in the Roanoke Valley Middle School District, 8-5 overall and completed its season with a two-game winning streak that season.
Mattox’s son, Kendal, was on BFMS’s squad that year and played for Franklin County's varsity and junior varsity teams during the 2021-2022 campaign.
Franklin County, coached by Doug Conklin, was 41-10 during Mattox’s junior (2003-2004) and senior years (2004-2005).
Each season came to an end in the semifinals of the Group AAA Northwest Region boys basketball tournament with setbacks at C.D. Hylton (2004) and at home to Potomac (2005).
Mattox said in a release from Carlisle confirming his hiring that his goal for the basketball program is to, “focus on these concepts: character development, skill development, encouragement, dedication, and teamwork.
“My hope is to help mold young men into bright, brave, and respectful individuals, on and off the court,” he said in release.
“A second goal is to build a program that focuses on skill development, which will allow players to compete at the highest level. The encouragement, dedication and time these young men will put in will help build a solid teamwork foundation that will create success at an optimal level.”
Mattox replaces Brandon Smith, who coached the Chiefs from 2016-2022. Carlisle was 5-15 last season.
Smith, too, is a former student-athlete and basketball coach in Franklin County's program.
“We’re excited to welcome DeMario back to Carlisle School,” Carlisle Athletic Director Melinda Brightwell said in the release “His leadership and ability to mentor young men will be an asset to our basketball program and the school.”
Mattox led the Bengals to a pair of non-district wins over Franklin County during the 2021-2022 season.
Mattox played college basketball at Hampton University and Wingate.
