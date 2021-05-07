May Fishing Report

Fishing should be good this month. The best fishing will be at night and early in the morning.

Most species of fish will be spawning or have spawned by the end of this month.

Baitfish will be spawning mainly at night for the next few weeks.

Water temperature will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Largemouth bass: Fishing will be best at night. Some fish will continue to spawn during May.

The best lures will be drop shots, shaky heads, Ned rigs, Carolina rigs, plastic worms and top water lures. Wake baits work best at night.

Most largemouth bass will be caught on points, stumps, shallow docks and rip rap shorelines.

Practice catch and release during the spawning season.

Smallmouth bass: Fishing will be good. The best areas will be humps, stumps and shallow, rocky points.

The best lures will be Ned rigs, hair jigs, drop shot rigs, top water and Carolina rigs. The best areas will be in the mid- to the lower sections of the lake.

Most smallmouth bass will continue to spawn this month. Cloudy days are good times to try.