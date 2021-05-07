May Fishing Report

Fishing should be good this month. The best fishing will be at night and early in the morning.
Most species of fish will be spawning or have spawned by the end of this month.
Baitfish will be spawning mainly at night for the next few weeks.
Water temperature will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Largemouth bass: Fishing will be best at night. Some fish will continue to spawn during May.
The best lures will be drop shots, shaky heads, Ned rigs, Carolina rigs, plastic worms and top water lures. Wake baits work best at night.
Most largemouth bass will be caught on points, stumps, shallow docks and rip rap shorelines.
Practice catch and release during the spawning season.
Smallmouth bass: Fishing will be good. The best areas will be humps, stumps and shallow, rocky points.
The best lures will be Ned rigs, hair jigs, drop shot rigs, top water and Carolina rigs. The best areas will be in the mid- to the lower sections of the lake.
Most smallmouth bass will continue to spawn this month. Cloudy days are good times to try.
Light line will increase the chances to catch smallmouth bass.
Night fishing will be fair.
Striped bass: Fishing will improve after they spawn.
Stripers will be caught in the mid- to lower sections of the lake and in the larger creeks.
The best lures will be swim baits, top water lures and Zoom flukes fished on 3/8- to 3/4- ounce lead heads.
Fish will start to school during the month of May. They can be caught in water as deep as 40 feet.
Crappie: Crappie fishing has been excellent this past month.
Most fish will have spawned by the end of this month. They will be found at depths of 2 to 12 feet.
The best areas will be in the main creeks around docks, fallen trees, stumps and brush piles in the mid- to upper parts of the lake.
Small live minnows and 1½- to 2-inch tubes or shad-shaped plastic lures fished on 1/32- to 1/16-ounce lead heads will work best to catch crappie this month.
Tips of the month: Most larger fish will be caught at night in May.
Continue to look for spawning baitfish on rocky shorelines.
Wear a life jacket and never fish alone at night.