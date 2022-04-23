Mayhew is part of Hall of Fame's 2022 quintet

SALEM - Keith Mayhew, Ferrum College's only three-time All-American, has been chosen for induction into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2022.

This year's induction ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, July 31, is the Hall of Fame's 30th.

Mayhew, who starred in baseball for the Panthers from 1992-1995, is part of a class that includes Eric Altizer, Ryan Gilleland, Tyler Lumsden and Doug Pence.

Butch Craft is the recipient of the Wayne LaPierre Sr. award for contributions to the game.

Mayhew, a right-hand pitcher, will be honored posthumously - he died after a brief, sudden illness in 2015 at age 43.

Mayhew's Ferrum career intersects with Eric Owens and Billy Wagner, both of whom played in the major leagues, standout performer Patrick Daly and Panthers skipper Ryan Brittle.

Owens, Wagner, Daly and former Ferrum head coach Abe Naff are enshrined in the Salem-Roanoke Hall of Fame.

Mayhew, Owens, Wagner, Daly and Naff have had their Ferrum baseball jerseys retired and replicas hang on the outfield fence at W.B. Adams Field, the Panthers' home ballpark.

Mayhew is a member of Ferrum College's Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame and the USA South Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.

Mayhew earned third-team All-America laurels in 1993, second-team honors in 1994 and first-team accolades in 1995 in voting by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and he was a first-team All-South Region and All-USA South performer in 1993, 1994 and 1995.

Known as the pitching staff's "iron man'' during his college career, Mayhew totaled 350 strikeouts during his career.

That total and his 149 strikeouts in 1995 were career and single-season NCAA Division III records at one time.

“I can throw a nine-inning complete game one day and come back and throw four or five innings the next,’’ Mayhew said when interviewed for a feature story by The Franklin News-Post that was published April 29, 1994 “I’ve done it. I guess it’s God’s gift. My arm does get tired.

“I love to do it for my teammates. I love to play with them. I don’t consider myself above anyone else. If I can do it, I try to give all that I have. I just love to compete.

“ If I start something, I feel like I should finish it. If I can’t, I’ll rely on a teammate to help me. Before I start a game, I expect to finish it. I tell myself to finish it,’’ Mayhew said.

“Keith begs for the ball. He wants to throw,’’ Naff said in an interview for that feature. “He doesn’t seem to be concerned about individual statistics. He just wants to do what’s best for the team. He will come to me and say, ‘Coach, I’m available (to pitch) if you need me.’ ’’

Mayhew holds Ferrum records for single-season and career wins, season and career strikeouts, season and career innings pitched and season and career starts. He ranks second on Ferrum's career earned-run-average (ERA) list.

Mayhew completed his career with a 34-5 record. He was chosen College Division Player of the Year by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) in 1995.

Ferrum qualified for the NCAA Division III playoffs four times during Mayhew's career.

Mayhew was selected in the 31st round of the 1995 Major League Baseball amateur draft by the Atlanta Braves.

Mayhew came to Ferrum after a standout prep career at Appomattox County and his high school jersey was retired there.

Mayhew earned all-district and all-region honors as a shortstop for the Raiders.

As a pitcher, Mayhew's work came in relief as Appomattox's closer.

Mayhew came to Ferrum as an infielder. He was first used out of the bullpen before taking on the roles of starter and reliever.

Mayhew's nephew, Michael, a former Ferrum pitcher who was a member of championship squads in 2014 and 2016.

Naff once said he used to blame himself for the losses that Mayhew suffered on the mound, but those setbacks were few.

“Maybe (his losses) are my fault; maybe I coach with my heart and not my head and I’ll leave him in there a little too long. It’s hard for me to take Keith out of a game because there’s one thing about Keith – he’s going to give you all he’s got. I know he’s going to do all that he can do,’’ Naff said.

The Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame was christened in 1991.

The Hall of Fame honors players and contributors from the counties of Franklin, Bedford, Roanoke, Botetourt, Floyd, Craig, Montgomery and Alleghany and the independent cities within those counties.

The Hall of Fame sits adjacent to Salem Memorial Ballpark, and is open to the public Friday and Saturday nights during the Salem Red Sox's 2022 season and upon request during the season.