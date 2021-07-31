McCarty, Peters return tonight in Hickory

“You get in certain situations and you just got to play it smart. You just got to have that mindset. To win these races, it’s got to be about perfect and even then, you’ve still got to have some luck,’’ McCarty said.

Peters, an 11-time career winner on the NASCAR truck series, finished 11th in the Hampton Heat.

“It’s definitely better than what we showed in June, but it’s not where we want to be,’’ Peters said, “but we’ll keep putting notes from this in our notebook and use it as we build towards Hickory this weekend.

“Langley and Hickory are two different animals. You do take the positive and momentum from Langley into this weekend and work on the balance of the car,’’ Peters said.

McCarty has a victory this season at Hickory to his credit.

“We were really good in the early spring race back in March. Bobby won the race, qualified on the outside poll and he’s really good there,’’ Peters said.

The race takes the green flag Saturday at 7 p.m.

“I’m confident in my guys. We’ve really found some speed over the last month or so and we’ve got to keep digging,’’ McCarty said.

-Submitted by Ed Lane

​