McCarty takes 200-lap checkered at South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON - Bobby McCarty surged past Peyton Sellers on a restart with three laps to go and edged Sellers by more than a second to win Saturday night’s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort in front of a packed house at South Boston Speedway (SBS).
The win was worth $10,000 to McCarty, who snapped Sellers’ win streak in this event at two in a row.
“I love that more than anything,” McCarty said. “To be able to come here and go head-to-head with him caution-after-caution and come out on top is really special. It means a lot.''
Track position was the key over the final half of the race that was the opening event of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Series, which also includes the July 24 Hampton Heat 200 at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway and the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 25.
McCarty is a two-time CARS Tour champion and a past winner of the Hampton Heat.
Starting on the outside lane all three times, McCarty was able to work his way past Sellers on all three restarts that followed caution periods in the final 20 laps of the race.
“We just needed track position,” Sellers said.
“Bobby had track position. He needed it. He had the top side, and that’s where I needed to be. I had fired off a few times earlier in the race and the outside lane rolled really well.
“At the end of the day, we had a solid night. We’ll take a second-place finish and move on.”
Justin Johnson of Durham, N.C. finished third, Thomas Scott of Efland, N.C. finished fourth and Chad McCumbee completed the top five in the 37-car starting field.
Pole winner Mike Looney of Catawba finished sixth, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Chandler Smith took seventh and Kayden Honeycutt, Jared Fryar and rookie Jacob Borst of Elon, N.C. completed the top 10.
There were four lead changes among three drivers.
McCarty led the final 98 laps. taking the top spot from Sellers on lap 103.
Looney led twice for 84 laps and Sellers led twice for a total of 18 laps.
Twenty-two cars finished on the lead lap.
Sellers won the $1,000 R&S Race Cars Halfway Leader Award and Looney captured the $500 Sunoco/Sparks Oil Company Pole Award.
Moss scores win in 40-lap Limited Sportsman Division race
Daniel Moss of Danville scored his biggest victory of the season, taking home $1,500 for winning the 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race.
Moss edged Ryan Joyner by .721 of a second in the event marred by eight caution periods.
Moss' flag-to-flag win was his fourth SBS victory of the season.
Eric Winslow of Pelham, N.C,, who won this event in 2019 and won the $250 R&S Race Cars Pole Award for the race, finished third.
Brian Obiedzenski of Franklinton, N.C. and Daniel Crews of Long Island, Virginia completed the top five finishers in the 16-car starting field.
Crews eludes bounty hunters, wins 30-Lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division race
Nathan Crews of Long Island, Virginia scored his eighth victory of the season in the 30-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race and had a big payday in the process.
Along with collecting the winner’s prize, Crews pocketed a $220 bounty that had been posted by anonymous race fans, a $200 bounty posted by LA Paving Company and the R&S Race Cars $250 Pole Award for winning the pole for the race.
“This is the first time I have won this race in 13 years,” Crews said.
“In fact, this is the first time I have finished this race.”
Crews started on the pole and led every lap, edging Johnny Layne of Halifax, by 1.147 seconds to secure his eighth win in nine SBS starts this season.
Randy Hupp of Halifax finished third with Jared Dawson of Nathalie and Jimmy Wade of Halifax rounding out the top five finishers.
Jared Dawson wins 20-Lap Budweiser Hornets Division race
Jared Dawson of Nathalie drove past Kevin Currin of Chase City on the final lap to win the 20-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.
The win was Jared Dawson’s second victory of the season.
Jared Dawson’s win snapped a three-race win streak that had been compiled by Josh Dawson of Halifax.
In winning the race Jared Dawson collected a $300 bounty posted by Italian Delight Family Restaurant and Matthews’ Towing that had been established for a driver that could defeat Josh Dawson.
Josh Dawson, who finished, won the R&S Race Cars $100 Hard Charger Award for the driver that gained the most positions in the race.
Andrea Ruotolo of South Boston and Dillon Davis of Nathalie rounded out the top five.
