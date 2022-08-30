Middle quarters scoring surge propels Eagles in opener

BASSETT – Franklin County used a 21-point scoring surge in the second and third quarters Friday to overcome an early, 10-point deficit and defeat Bassett, 21-17, in the 2022 season-opening football game for both clubs at Ed Bassett Stadium.

The Bengals (0-1) were attempting to defeat the Eagles (1-0) for the second year in a row, and they were within four points of the lead in the fourth quarter.

From there, Franklin County’s defense displayed a bend-but-don’t break resolve and hung on for the victory over a rival playing in its home stadium.

A year ago, Bassett won by 17 points (42-25) on the road and used that win as a springboard to a regional semifinal-round appearance in the Class 3 playoffs.

The contest came down to an option pass by reserve quarterback Elijah Stokes, who had entered the game in the backfield.

Stokes took a long toss from starting signal caller Ja’Ricous Hairston and fired a pass down field near the Eagles’ sideline. His throw bypassed his intended receiver and was caught by Franklin County defender Ian England.

“We knew (Stokes) was their back-up quarterback…and I saw that he was in at running back,’’ England said.

“This was a good team win for us. Now, we move on to Salem (which lost its opener to West Virginia power Martinsburg on the road),’’ England said.

The Eagles got touchdown runs from Jahylen Lee covering six yards in the second quarter and 13 yards in the third.

Lee, who finished an 11-game campaign last year 14 yards shy of 2,000, rushed for a game-best 185 yards on 35 totes.

Lee had the ball in his hands for 61.4 percent of the Eagles’ plays from scrimmage – they executed 57 plays and gained 289 yards.

Bassett responded with 261 yards of offense, 148 of which came via Hairston’s 10 of 21 passing clip.

“I thought our kids did a great job. Our focus is to get better with the things we’re trying to do,’’ Eagles head coach JR Edwards said.

The Eagles played a lot of defense in the fourth quarter.

“We played a little too much,’’ Edwards said.

“Bassett has good-looking, hard-working kids. We just got the better of it tonight. (Bassett) is a good football team; they’re going to win a lot of games.’’

Franklin County’s defense also rescued it by registering six tackles for loss (by seven players), four sacks (by five players), a fumble recovery by Haven Mullins and England’s interception.

In scoring 10 first-quarter points, the Bengals benefited from two Eagles’ turnovers.

Bassett took the game’s initial lead when kicker Cole Boyd made a 31-yard field goal. Later in the period, Jaylen Lide found the end zone from 23 yards.

Then, the Eagles responded with 21 unanswered points.

The scoring spree began with Lee’s six-yard run and including a toss-and-catch TD by quarterback Eli Foutz and receiver Jaemon King that covered 22 yards.

Lee completed the Eagles’ scoring with a 13-yard sprint in the third quarter.

Kicker Samuel David converted all three of his point-after-touchdown (PAT) tries.

In the final frame, Branson Leduc-Mattox caught a 21-yard pass from Hairston.

Stokes caught eight pass for 109 yards.

Foutz was 5 of 10 passing for 71 yards. King, with two, England with two and Mullins with one caught those passes.

Also, Foutz carried six times for 19 yards.

Samuel Stanley led the Bengals in rushing with 111 yards on 17 carries

The contest was the 44th between the two foes, the first of which was Franklin County first interscholastic game and its first win in 1950.

The Eagles lead the all-time series 23-20-1.

FRANKLIN COUNTY – 0/14/7/0 – 21

BASSETT – 10/0/0/7 – 17

SCORING

BASSETT - Boyd 31-yard field goal 1st

BASSETT­­ - Lide 23-yard run; Boyd kick 1st

FRANKLIN COUNTY - Lee 6-yard run; David kick 2nd

FRANKLIN COUNTY – King 22-yard pass from Foutz; David kick 2nd

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Lee 13-yard run; David kick 3rd

BASSETT – Leduc-Mattox pass from Hairston; Boyd kick 4th

TEAM STATS

FC BASSETT

FIRST DOWNS 16 15

RUSH ATTEMPTS 47 31

RUSH YARDS 218 113

PASS C-A-I 5-10-1 10-22-1

PASSING YARDS 71 148

TOTAL OFFENSE 57-289 53-261

FUMBLES-LOST 2-1 4-1

PENALTIES-YARDS 6-67 3-35

PUNTS-YARDS 4-176 4-114

KICKOFF RETURNS 1-35 1-19

PUNT RETURNS 2-31 0-0

INTERCEPTION RETURNS 1-0 1-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: FRANKLIN COUNTY – Lee 35-185, Foutz 6-19, Gardner 4-14, Wright 1-0, Team 1-0, BASSETT – Stanley 17-111, LIde 3-29, Hairston 9-13, Team 2-(-40).

PASSING: FRANKLIN COUNTY – Foutz 5-10-1, 71, BASSETT – Hairston 10-21-1, 148.

RECEIVING: FRANKLIN COUNTY – King 2-30, England 2-10, Mullins 1-31, BASSETT – Stokes 8-109, Lide 1-18, Leduc-Mattox 1-21.