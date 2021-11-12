In Thursday's middle school basketball action, Benjamin Franklin Middle School's girls team (2-2) defeated Cave Spring Middle School, 32-9, at home to square its record, while the Eagles boys team (1-3) lost in overtime to the Squires, 35-33, in a contest played in Roanoke. BFMS's next games are Monday against Hidden Valley Middle School with the boys game at home and the girls game on the road. Both games tip off at 5:30 p.m.