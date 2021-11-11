 Skip to main content
MIDDLE SCHOOL WRESTLERS OPEN SEASON
MIDDLE SCHOOL WRESTLERS OPEN SEASON

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's wrestling team opens its season Tuesday with a 59-36 dual-match loss to Andrew Lewis Middle School.

