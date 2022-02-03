Mullins lands a game-winning hook

On Groundhog Day night, Franklin County standout sophomore Haven Mullins didn’t see his shadow in the lane at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

His view of the basket was clear and his last shot—a hook shot that’s perhaps his go-to try in Horse—was true.

Mullins made with about two seconds left enabled the Eagles to stymie visiting Magna Vista, a former Piedmont District rival, 66-64.

The Eagles’ victory is their second this season over the Warriors.

The Eagles (7-12, 3-5 Blue Ridge District) trailed by nine points, 39-30, in the third quarter, but after rallying to tie the count three times, they were two points in arrears, 50-48, after a drive by the Warriors at the horn.

FCHS would square the count at 50, courtesy of two Eli Foutz free throws at the start of the final frame, and with 7:15 showing Randy Clark hit the second of two attempts to produce FCHS’s first lead.

That lead change was the first of three during a nearly two-minute window that was closed by a Magna Vista time out that followed a Rylan McGhee drive that gave the Eagles at 54-53 edge.

When play resumed, Foutz outscored the Warriors, 7-1, to make the count, 61-54.

Moments later, the Warriors would respond with a 6-0 surge to pull within one, 61-60, with 2:03 to play.

With 1L42 showing, FCHS guard Nasir Holland blocked a Magna Vista shot, then, after the Warriors retained possession, they committed a turnover.

FCHS took a time out, and when played resumed, Mullins made one of two free throws with 1:20 to go.

By this time, FCHS was in the double bonus, while Magna Vista was in the 1-and-1.

The Warriors evened the score a 62 with 1:12 showing following a successful drive to the bucket, but the Eagles failed to break the stalemate with less than a minute to play when Mullins missed a shot.

Ke’Shawn Wright committed a blocking foul on Tyler Johnson with 36.1 seconds and Johnson answered with two successful free throws to give Magna Vista its last lead, 64-62.

With 35.3 seconds, Jordan Hering swished two free throws to square the count at 64 and set up the late-game drama.

Magna Vista took a time out after milking the clock to 14.7 seconds.

When play resumed, the Warriors failed to get the ball in bounds from the right sidelines—they were charged with a 5-second violation which enabled FCHS to regain possession.

The Eagles advanced ball into the front court near head coach Tom Hering’s spot on the bench and took a time out with 10 seconds.

Eight seconds later, Mullins swished his game-winner.

The Warriors swished five of their eigtht 3-point field goals in the first quarter and led 19-15 after the initial eight minutes of action.

After trailing by six points and five points on multiple occasions, FCHS knotted the score at 28 when Clark made two free throws with 33 seconds to go.

Magna Vista; however, would regain the edge by tallying four points in the last 3.1 seconds of the half and it would increase its lead by extending its run to 11-0 in the opening two minutes of the third quarter.

Mullins would stymie the spurt with a 3-pointer and after Foutz and Mullins combined for six points, the Eagles were within two, 41-39.

Later, Mullins made a basket and Wright hit two free throws to even the score at 43.

A corner trey by Magna Vista broke the deadlock, but an old-fashion three-point play by Mullins would force a stalemate at 46.

The Warriors would score four points in the last 49 seconds of the third quarter to move in front by two at period’s end.

Magna Vista converted 24 field goals and was 8 of 14 (57.1 %) from the free-throw line.

Javin Hairston netted a game-best 24 points, while Landon Hall tallied 16 and Johnson finished with 10.

Five other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.

Hairston and Hall each swished four 3-pointers.

The Eagles made 21 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and was 20 of 31 (64.5%) from the free-throw line.

Mullins scored 16 points to pace FCHS and Foutz added 15.

Also scoring were Clark with nine points, Jordan Hering with seven, Wright with six, McGhee with five, Nyzaih McHeimer with four, and Holland and David Kasey each with two.

Mullins, Foutz, Hering and McHeimer each swished a 3-pointer.

FCHS’s next game is Friday against Blue Ridge District rival Northside. Tip off at Hawkins Gym is 7 p.m.

TIP-INS: Lord Botetourt swished 10 3-pointers Tuesday en route to a 67-55 Blue Ridge District triumph over the Eagles.

It was the Cavaliers’ second win this season over FCHS.

The Eagles did respond by draining eight 3-pointers—two each by Foutz, Hering and Tucker Harvey and one each by Clark and Holland.

Lord Botetourt led 18-12 after the first quarter and 39-21 at intermission after taking the second stanza, 21-9.

The two teams play to a third-period draw at 14.

With the count, 53-35, FCHS captured the final frame, 20-14.

The Cavaliers placed four players in double figures and were a point shy of making it a quintet.

Six players accounted for Lord Botetourt’s 10 treys.

Clark led the Eagles with 15 points and Foutz tallied 14.

Also scoring were Hering with eight points, Harvey with six, McGhee with four, Holland and Mullins each with three and Wright with two.