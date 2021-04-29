Naff lawsuit is dismissed

FERRUM — Abe Naff’s pursuit of a legal remedy with regards to his firing as Ferrum College’s Director of Athletics has sustained a setback at the state level.

An amended $30 million lawsuit filed in the Circuit Court of Franklin County by Naff and his attorneys has been dismissed with prejudice by the court in a final order entered on Monday, April 19, according to information released to the media by attorney Todd Leeson of Gentry-Locke in Roanoke, the firm representing Ferrum College.

In a seven-page written decision, the court “concluded that there was no merit to Naff’s claims of defamation, intentional inflection of emotional distress, or negligent infliction of emotional distress,” Leeson said in an email to The Franklin News-Post, adding that Ferrum College “has no further comment” on the decision

Roanoke attorney John P. Fishwick, who is representing Naff, said in an email to the News-Post that he plans to appeal the decision rendered by Judge Stacey W. Moreau of Chatham, 22nd Judicial Circuit.

“We are going to appeal the decision from the Franklin County Circuit Court in Abe Naff’s case,” Fishwick said. “We look forward to the opportunity to present our arguments to the Virginia Supreme Court.”