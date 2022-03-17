Nationally-ranked Generals dismiss Panthers

LEXINGTON—Washington and Lee University, ranked No. 4 nationally, netted the match’s first 18 goals Tuesday and defeated Ferrum College, 20-3, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s lacrosse match contested at Fuge Field.

The Generals’ triumph comes in their conference opener.

Three players scored goals for the Panthers (2-4, 1-1 ODAC), all in the fourth quarter: Tyler Harvey (Franklin County), Willow Cooper and Victoria Tyler.

Washington and Lee (4-2, 1-0 ODAC) led 9-0 after the first quarter, 14-0 at intermission and 18-0 after three periods.

Caroline Foster led the Generals with four goals, while Maggie Frankel and Alex Petras each tallied three goals and distributed an assist.

Janie Stillwell passed out three assists.

Goalkeeper Sam Sunar (4-2) played 21 minutes and registered no saves.

Also seeing action in net was Stefanie Chiguluri who totaled one save.

Foster claimed possession of four ground balls.

Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) passed out an assist for the Panthers and Erin Reynolds won possession of five ground balls.

Goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck (0-2) recorded nine saves in 41 minutes.

The Generals outshot Ferrum, 34-4, and claimed possession of 20 ground balls to 15 for the Panthers.

Washington and Lee was 5 of 6 in clears as opposed to Ferrum’s 1of 15 clip.

The Panthers committed 27 turnovers to 11 for the Generals.

The Generals had one scoring chance in a player-advantage situation, but failed to convert.