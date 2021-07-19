Neal steps down from Ferrum post

FERRUM - Breonnah Neal, Ferrum College's head women's wrestling coach for the past two seasons, has resigned, The Franklin News-Post has learned.
College athletic officials confirmed Neal's resignation in a press release Monday.
Neal plans to "pursue other opportunities,'' the release said.
According to the release, Ferrum will conduct a national search to find its next head women's wrestling coach.
The new head coach will be the program's fifth.
The 2021-22 season is the Panthers' seventh intercollegiate campaign.
"I'd like to thank the Ferrum College administration and (Director of Athletics) John Sutyak for their support and trust in me,'' Neal said in the release.
"The wrestlers worked hard and we accomplished a lot these past two years. I wish them all the best in the future.''
Highlighting Neal's tenure is the performance of Alisha Elizalde in the 2020 Women's Collegiate Wrestling Championships (WCWC) - she placed sixth in her weight class and became Ferrum's first All-American in the sport.
This past season, Kat Pendergrass garnered All-America accolades by placing eighth in her weight class in the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships (NCWWC) and the Panthers claimed their best team finish in the national championships.
"I am extremely thankful for the work Breonnah has done as our women's wrestling coach these past two season,'' Sutyak said in the release.
"Under her guidance, the program has achieved new heights...I know she is poised to do great things as she moves on in her post Ferrum career.''
Neal was a four-time All-American during her collegiate career at King (Tenn.) University. She captured the national championship in her weight class in 2017 and was a two-time national runner-up (2014, 2016).
Both Ferrum wrestling program will be steered by new head coaches in 2021-22. Earlier, Ferrum alumnus and former assistant coach Logan Meister was hired as the Panthers' new men's head coach.