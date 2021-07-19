Neal steps down from Ferrum post

FERRUM - Breonnah Neal, Ferrum College's head women's wrestling coach for the past two seasons, has resigned, The Franklin News-Post has learned.

College athletic officials confirmed Neal's resignation in a press release Monday.

Neal plans to "pursue other opportunities,'' the release said.

According to the release, Ferrum will conduct a national search to find its next head women's wrestling coach.

The new head coach will be the program's fifth.

The 2021-22 season is the Panthers' seventh intercollegiate campaign.

"I'd like to thank the Ferrum College administration and (Director of Athletics) John Sutyak for their support and trust in me,'' Neal said in the release.

"The wrestlers worked hard and we accomplished a lot these past two years. I wish them all the best in the future.''

Highlighting Neal's tenure is the performance of Alisha Elizalde in the 2020 Women's Collegiate Wrestling Championships (WCWC) - she placed sixth in her weight class and became Ferrum's first All-American in the sport.