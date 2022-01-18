 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nettles, Alsberry guide Bridgewater over Ferrum

  • Updated
  • 0

BRIDGEWATER - Erika Nettles and Jaden Alsberry each recorded a double-double Saturday in leading Bridgewater College to a 79-53 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball victory over Ferrum College at Nininger Hall.

Nettles netted 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Eagles (6-5, 3-1 ODAC) and Alsberry tallied 14 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.

The Panthers (4-11, 2-6 ODAC), who suffered their fifth straight loss, led 11-4 with 6:29 showing in the opening quarter courtesy of two Kayla Cabiness’ 3-pointers and one trey by Aisha Martinn and a lay-up by Cameron Hawkins.

Bridgewater produced a 7-0 surge to tie the count and by the end of the quarter, the Eagles led 20-16.

Ferrum was within a point, 24-23, with 5:09 left in the first half, then Bridgewater responded with 13-3 run to make the count 37-26.

The Eagles outscored the Panthers 17-16 in the third period and were in front by 12 points, 54-42, heading into the final, 10-minute stanza.

Bridgewater scored nine of the frame’s first 11 points to build a 63-44 edge.

The Eagles won the frame, 25-11.

Bridgewater converted 40% (28 of 70) of its shots as opposed to Ferrum’s 27.3% (18 of 66), and the Eagles outrebounded the Panthers, 55-47.

At game’s end, the Eagles held advantages in assists (15-6), points off turnovers (25-13), second-chance points (26-10) points in the paint (42-22), fast break points (10-7) and bench points (32-2).

Mary Ruth Shifflett passed out a game-best four assists for the Eagles.

Cabiness totaled a game-best 18 points, Hawkins corraled nine rebounds and Alexis Miller distributed three assists for the Panthers.

Ferrum committed 23 turnovers, while Bridgewater committed 17.

Ferrum has broken the 60-point mark once during its losing streak.

The Panthers’ next game is Wednesday against ODAC foe Hollins University.

Tip-off at Wiliam P. Swartz Gymnasium is 7:30 p.m.​

