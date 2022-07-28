Newman returns as pilot for Sadler/Stanley team

MONETA -Sadler/Stanley Racing Team owners, former NASCAR driver and Fox Sports® Analyst Hermie Sadler and Virginia State Senator Bill Stanley (20th District) have announced that the team will be racing their No. 39 open-wheel modified car, sponsored by Pace-O-Matic, in the historic return to racing at the North Wilkesboro Speedway Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 2 and 3.

The two-car Sadler/Stanley Racing Team has been competitive in its first year running in the Southern Modified Auto Racing Teams (SMART) series, garnering two poles, three top five finishes and a victory in six races its primary car and driver Jonathan Brown.

Team President Hermie Sadler said former NASCAR Cup Series star Ryan Newman will drive the team's second car on the opening night at North Wilkesboro and that Brown will be piloting the same car in the Aug. 3 race.

Each race is set for 55 laps with the green flag dropping at 7 p.mm each night.

Newman, who has 18 Cup Series wins and 51 poles, has previously driven for Sadler/Stanley Racing in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Richmond International Raceway (RIR) in April and earned a top-15 finish.

"Ryan is having a memorable run this year in the SRX Series and he continues to demonstrate that he still is one of the best drivers of his generation. Having him compete in our race car at the return of racing to the North Wilkesboro track is a win for the fans, as well as for our sponsor,'' Sadler said in a prepared statement.

"We love having Ryan as a part of the Sadler/Stanley Race Team because he brings with him both the necessary racing experience and an unquenchable drive to win every race that he competes in.

"Senator Stanley and I are taking our team to this historic track to win and both Ryan and Jonathan Brown give us the absolute best chance to do just that."

Stanley, said having "the one-two punch of Ryan Newman back in the car along with our premier SMART series driver Jonathan Brown fits perfectly with the vision of the team at the North Wilkesboro open-wheel modified races.''

"We are excited to see (our car) running with these two great drivers, and we know that we will give the fans the show that they deserve when the Modifieds return to the original asphalt at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

"It is just so important that we preserve the rich histories and economic benefits that these short tracks provide to our local communities, and that we bring the needed attention to grass-roots racing that is so very critical to the sport's future,'' Stanley said.

Newman said he is looking forward to his return to North Wilkesboro.

"North Wilkesboro is historically significant to racing in the south, and to get a chance to race when this great track reopens after so many years will be special.

"Sadler/Stanley Racing always brings top notch equipment to the track and...we hope August 2nd is a night to remember,'' Newman said.