Nine treys propel Cavaliers past Eagles

DALEVILLE - Three players accounted for 57 points and Lord Botetourt swished nine 3-point field goals Tuesday as the Cavaliers bested Franklin County, 66-52, in a Blue Ridge District boys varsity basketball game.

Jackson Crawford netted a game-best 25 points to pace the Cavaliers (8-3, 2-1 Blue Ridge District), while Ashton Bramblett tallied 17 and Tyler Meade totaled 15.

Lord Botetourt led by four points, 31-27, at intermission after winning the first quarter, 14-10 and playing the second stanza to a 17-17 stalemate.

The Cavaliers took control of the contest by winning the third frame, 15-9, to push the spread to 10 points, 46-36.

Lord Botetourt secured the victory by outscoring the Eagles (5-7, 2-2 Blue Ridge District) 20-16 in the fourth quarter.

Meade swished four 3-pointers, while Bramblett made three and Crawford hit two.

Also scoring were Dylan Salvi with three points and Evan Bannwart, Conner Tilley and Logan Terry each with two points.

Eli Foutz led FCHS with 15 points and Randy Clark netted 10.

Also scoring were David Kasey, Nasir Holland and Tucker Harvey each with five points, Jonas Stockton and Jahylen Lee each with three and Rylan McGhee, Jamerise Holland and Ke'Shawn Wright each with two.

The Eagles made five 3-pointers: one each by Nasir Holland, Stockton, Lee, Harvey and Foutz.

FCHS returns to action Friday against Northside (13-1, 3-1 Blue Ridge District).

Tip off in Roanoke is 7 p.m.