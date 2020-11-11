NO LOOK PASS

Ferrum College guard Kajuan Madden-McAfee (No. 1) delivers a no-look, over-the-shoulder pass to a teammate during last year’s Panthers’ non-conference win over Brevard (N.C.) College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium. The Panthers are a year removed from finishing 15-12 and reaching the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tournament. Madden-McAfee, a second-year player for the Panthers, is one of six seniors on the 2020-21 roster that has been released by the college.