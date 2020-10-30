Oakley prepares for possible return

“I didn’t get to come up here at all last year (in 2019) so this is helping me,” Oakley said.

“Driving this new car with the setups we are running now is helping me a lot. I’m more used to the old-type setups from a few years ago. Things have changed so much that the car drives differently.

“Every time I get out on the track, I feel like I’m getting a little more comfortable with the car, the new setup and the track. I feel like I’m making a gain every time I go out, and the car is getting better.”

Oakley said the team’s notebook on adjustments to the car is much better thanks to the knowledge the team gained through the trio of tests at South Boston Speedway.

“It (the notebook) is definitely better off than what it would have been, especially if we hadn’t come today,” Oakley said.

“I feel like we would have gone through the winter and then when we come up here next spring we still would have to go back home and do a lot of work. There is a definite gain we’re going to be able to make to the car before we come back.”

Oakley said he would like to run the full 2021 season schedule at South Boston Speedway, and hopes to be able to do that. Sponsorship, however, will be key to that effort.