ODAC Bound

Also, Averett becomes the fifth school with past ties to the USA South: the others are Ferrum, Shenandoah, the University of Lynchburg and Virginia Wesleyan University.

As was the case with Ferrum, Averett will benefit from less travel once it enters the ODAC, which has schools in two states (Virginia and North Carolina) as opposed to the USA South, which has schools in six states (Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky).

"I am excited to welcome Averett to the ODAC,'' league Commissioner Brad Bankston said in the release. " The Cougars' addition to the conference culminates a membership process that has worked diligently to bolster competitive opportunities for our conference members.

"We know Averett and its leadership very well. Its institutional philosophy and athletics prowess fits nicely with our membership.''

With eight football members, annual 10-game schedules will be comprised of seven conference games and three non-league contests.

Averett sponsors 16 intercollegiate sports, including men's and women's teams in basketball, cross country, lacrosse and tennis along with baseball football, men's golf, softball, women's volleyball and equestrian.