ODAC Bound

FOREST - Averett University has been accepted for full conference membership in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) after campaigning in the USA South Athletic Conference since the mid 1970s.
The ODAC's President's Council announced Monday that Averett would be joining the league July 1, 2022 and would begin league competition a month later.
"All ODAC member institutions know Averett University well, and we are pleased they are joining us,'' said Dr. David Bushman, president of Bridgewater College and chair of the ODAC's President's Council.
"I am grateful for the good work of all those who helped bring this process to a successful conclusion, especially the leadership at Averett. I look forward to watching Averett begin competition and become part of the ODAC family,'' Bushman said in a release prepared by the conference.
The ODAC is losing Emory & Henry College, a charter member of the league that is making the move to NCAA Division II, and football-only member Southern Virginia University, which has accepted full-sports membership in the USA South.
These moves take place June 30, 2021. Emory & Henry will play an ODAC football schedule this fall, but its other sports will no longer be affiliated with after the end of June.
In the fall of 2022, the ODAC will have eight football members: Averett, Ferrum College, Shenandoah University, Randolph-Macon College, Hampden-Sydney College, Guilford (N.C.) College, Bridgewater and Washington and Lee University.
Also, Averett becomes the fifth school with past ties to the USA South: the others are Ferrum, Shenandoah, the University of Lynchburg and Virginia Wesleyan University.
As was the case with Ferrum, Averett will benefit from less travel once it enters the ODAC, which has schools in two states (Virginia and North Carolina) as opposed to the USA South, which has schools in six states (Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky).
"I am excited to welcome Averett to the ODAC,'' league Commissioner Brad Bankston said in the release. " The Cougars' addition to the conference culminates a membership process that has worked diligently to bolster competitive opportunities for our conference members.
"We know Averett and its leadership very well. Its institutional philosophy and athletics prowess fits nicely with our membership.''
With eight football members, annual 10-game schedules will be comprised of seven conference games and three non-league contests.
Averett sponsors 16 intercollegiate sports, including men's and women's teams in basketball, cross country, lacrosse and tennis along with baseball football, men's golf, softball, women's volleyball and equestrian.
Averett has added women's golf to its athletic roster; the program begins competition during the 2021-22 academic year, and Averett, along with Ferrum, Shenandoah and Washington and Lee, has men's wrestling, which is not affiliated with the ODAC.
"This is a tremendous opportunity for our institution and student-athletes, and one for which we have aspired for years,'' Dr. Tiffany M. Franks, president of Averett University, said in the release.
"The Old Dominion Athletic Conference is steeped in history and tradition, and we are most honored to join.''
"Averett is excited to continue its tradition of success within a new conference that features great institutions,'' Averett Vice President, Director of Athletics and Operations Meg Stevens said in the release.
"We are very familiar with the ODAC member institutions and we look forward to continuing our relationships on and off the field as conference opponents.''
----------
A NEW LOOK ODAC IN 2022
AVERETT UNIVERSITY
BRIDGEWATER COLLEGE
EASTERN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY
FERRUM COLLEGE
GREENSBORO (N.C.) COLLEGE*
GUILFORD (N.C.) COLLEGE
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY COLLEGE