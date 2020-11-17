ODAC devises, endorses plans for a return to competition

FOREST - The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)'s Presidents Council, in consultation with the league's Board of Directors, has endorsed a plan for a return to collegiate competition during the 2021 spring semester.
Fall semester 2020 sports in the conference were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every institution in the ODAC has been focused on ensuring the best possible student experience throughout the pandemic and the role athletics plays in that is an important one,” said Dr. David Bushman, president of Bridgewater College in a press statement prepared by the conference and released Tuesday.
Bushman serves as chair of the ODAC Presidents Council.
“As we have all learned over the past nine months, prudent planning and the capacity to respond quickly to changing circumstances go hand in hand. We believe putting detailed plans in place now for a return to competition beginning in January is the best way to honor the commitment we make to all of our students,'' Bushman said.
The first priority of the conference leadership is ensuring the well-being of all individuals involved in collegiate competition and its member campuses, the release said.
The conference will follow all established NCAA testing recommendations, and a Standard Operating Procedures for Competition has been completed, the release said.
The document was developed by the ODAC Board of Directors and a number of member working groups including athletic training and sports medicine personnel, the release said.
The ODAC considered several different scheduling models as part of its return "We're excited to continue moving forward toward a return to play and provide our student-athletes the opportunity to get back into action," Ferrum College Athletic Director John Sutyak said in a statement prepared by the college.
"We still have a long way to go and there is much work to be done before we get back to competition, however I am encouraged and thankful for the dedication and teamwork shown by our coaches and students this past semester. I know all of us are ready to get back to competing."
The resulting framework provides regular season and conference championship structures for fall and winter sports in addition to the unaltered previously established spring sport schedules and championships.
Basketball, indoor track & field, and swimming will maintain their opportunities to qualify for NCAA championship participation.
Second semester competition is scheduled to begin on January 23 with men’s and women’s basketball.
All other sports will begin later as the semester progresses.
“The conference has worked diligently to create a plan for all our student-athletes to continue their collegiate athletic experience in the spring,” ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston said in the release.
“I am pleased with the progress we have made and the plans we have created. While no one can control the pandemic, we can continue to follow local guidance, implement well-documented best practices regarding health and safety, and prepare for competition following the recommendations presented by the NCAA.
"I thank all the student-athletes, parents, coaches and fans who have been patient with us during this difficult time. We’re all living in an environment where we must continue to closely monitor recommendations from health professionals and pivot when and where needed,'' Bankston said.
Conference leadership will meet on a regular basis between now and the end of 2020 and will continue with its planning for competition in 2021, the release said.
Leadership will track the progress of COVID-19 and subsequent health and safety recommendations provided by local, state and national public health authorities, the release said.
