ODAC devises, endorses plans for a return to competition

FOREST - The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)'s Presidents Council, in consultation with the league's Board of Directors, has endorsed a plan for a return to collegiate competition during the 2021 spring semester.

Fall semester 2020 sports in the conference were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every institution in the ODAC has been focused on ensuring the best possible student experience throughout the pandemic and the role athletics plays in that is an important one,” said Dr. David Bushman, president of Bridgewater College in a press statement prepared by the conference and released Tuesday.

Bushman serves as chair of the ODAC Presidents Council.

“As we have all learned over the past nine months, prudent planning and the capacity to respond quickly to changing circumstances go hand in hand. We believe putting detailed plans in place now for a return to competition beginning in January is the best way to honor the commitment we make to all of our students,'' Bushman said.

The first priority of the conference leadership is ensuring the well-being of all individuals involved in collegiate competition and its member campuses, the release said.