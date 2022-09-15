ODAC, Landmark enter into postseason partnership

FOREST—The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) and the Landmark Conference have entered into postseason partnership: a four-year bowl series called the Chesapeake Challenge.

The Chesapeake Bay, the natural split between the two conferences, serves as the series’ namesake.

“The Landmark Conference is thrilled to partner with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference for a bowl series,” said Landmark Commissioner Katie Boldvich. “Securing a bowl partnership with a strong conference in our inaugural season further solidifies the conference’s commitment to the sport of football and the overall experience of our member schools and student-athletes.

“I look forward to watching new rivalries form and cannot wait to officially hit the gridiron in 2023.”

The format of the series will feature two games with four teams (two from each conference) playing in either the Cape Henry Bowl or the Cape Charles Bowl.

Cape Henry and Cape Charles serve as the northern and southern gateways of the Chesapeake Bay.

Each conference is represented by the top two teams from its league standings that do not qualify for the NCAA postseason.

“The ODAC is proud to announce the Chesapeake Challenge with the Landmark Conference. We look forward to helping usher in the Landmark’s newest sponsored sport with a premium postseason opportunity,” said ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston.

“This partnership establishes a framework for consistent, quality postseason competition outside of NCAA Tournament play, fulfilling a long-desired goal of our programs. We are excited to share in that experience with quality schools and established football programs.”

The Chesapeake Challenge will begin in 2023 with the No. 1 seed in the ODAC hosting the No. 2 seed from the Landmark in one bowl game, while the No. 1 seed in the Landmark will host the No. 2 seed of the ODAC in the other postseason contest.

Games will be played at member campuses. The same format will be used in 2025.

“I could not be more excited about this partnership with the Landmark Conference,” said Randolph-Macon College head coach Pedro Arruza. “The more opportunities our players have to compete, the better.

“This will be an added bonus to the experience that we are all hoping to give our players. I guarantee they will be fired up about it. Other leagues have benefited from these kinds of arrangements, and I think it will definitely help our league improve.”

The Landmark and ODAC are committed to securing neutral sites for the 2024 and 2026 series. In those years, one site will host both games.

“This is an exciting partnership with the Landmark conference,” said Scott Yoder, head coach at Shenandoah University and chair of the ODAC football coaches committee.

“A high quality, postseason bowl will enhance the quality of the athletic experience for our players. I know Shenandoah is looking forward to this opportunity.”

In early February, the Landmark Presidents Council announced the addition of football as the conference’s 23rd varsity sport.

The ODAC is celebrating its 47th year of operation and sponsorship of Division III football.