 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ODAC POLLS

2022 ODAC WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL

(#) Denotes First Place Votes

1. Washington and Lee University (12);144 pts.

2. Virginia Wesleyan University (1);122 pts.

3. Randolph-Macon College;119 pts.

4. Averett University;106 pts.

5. Bridgewater College;102 pts.

6. University of Lynchburg;92 pts.

7. Eastern Mennonite University;84 pts.

8. Roanoke College;70 pts.

9. Shenandoah University;58 pts.

10. Guilford College;42 pts.

11. Randolph College;38 pts.

People are also reading…

12. Ferrum College;23 pts.

13. Hollins University;14 pts.

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

2022 ODAC FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL

(#) denotes first place votes

1. Randolph-Macon College (6);48 pts.

2. Washington and Lee University (2);43 pts.

3. Hampden-Sydney College;36 pts.

4. Shenandoah University;29 pts.

5. Ferrum College ;26 pts.

6. Bridgewater College ;20 pts.

7. Averett University ;15 pts.

8. Guilford College ;7 pts.

2022 ODAC MEN'S SOCCER PRESEASON POLL

(#) Denotes First Place Votes

1. Washington and Lee University (11) ;143 pts.

2. University of Lynchburg (2) ;133 pts.

3. Roanoke College ;120 pts.

4. Randolph-Macon College ;110 pts.

5. Virginia Wesleyan University ;89 pts.

6. Hampden-Sydney College ;88 pts.

7. Randolph College ;86 pts.

8. Averett University ;62 pts.

9. Bridgewater College ;55 pts.

10. Shenandoah University ;53 pts.

11. Guilford College ;32 pts.

12. Ferrum College 26 pts.

13. Eastern Mennonite University ;17 pts.

2022 ODAC WOMEN'S SOCCER PRESEASON POLL

(#) Denotes First Place Votes

1. Virginia Wesleyan University (8) ;161 pts.

2. Bridgewater College (3) ;150 pts.

3. University of Lynchburg (2) ;148 pts.

4. Washington and Lee University (1) ;141 pts.

5. Randolph-Macon College ;111 pts.

6. Roanoke College ;110 pts.

7. Shenandoah University ;103 pts.

8. Guilford College ;87 pts.

9. Ferrum College ;62 pts.

10. Eastern Mennonite University ;61 pts.

11. Randolph College ;52 pts.

12. Averett University ;50 pts.

13. Hollins University ;19 pts.

13. Sweet Briar College ;19 pts.

2022 ODAC FIELD HOCKEY PRESEASON POLL

(#) Denotes First Place Votes

1. Washington and Lee University (6) ;61 pts.

2. University of Lynchburg (1) ;56 pts.

3. Shenandoah University (2) ;53 pts.

4. Roanoke College ;42 pts.

5. Randolph-Macon College ;38 pts.

6. Bridgewater College ;28 pts.

7. Eastern Mennonite University ;19 pts.

8. Virginia Wesleyan University ;18 pts.

9. Ferrum College ;9 pts.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jayvees open season with win

Jayvees open season with win

Daelyn Muse scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run as Franklin County rallied from a one-point deficit for a …

Hall of Fame candidates

Here is a biography of this year’s inductees into the Franklin County High School Sports Hall of Fame.

BFMS B-team falls in opener. 35-8

BFMS B-team falls in opener. 35-8

Andrew Lewis scored the game's first 20 points and its last 15 for a 35-8 victory over Benjamin  Franklin Middle School in a football match-up…

Watch Now: Related Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage