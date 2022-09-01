ODAC POLLS

2022 ODAC WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL
(#) Denotes First Place Votes
1. Washington and Lee University (12);144 pts.
2. Virginia Wesleyan University (1);122 pts.
3. Randolph-Macon College;119 pts.
4. Averett University;106 pts.
5. Bridgewater College;102 pts.
6. University of Lynchburg;92 pts.
7. Eastern Mennonite University;84 pts.
8. Roanoke College;70 pts.
9. Shenandoah University;58 pts.
10. Guilford College;42 pts.
11. Randolph College;38 pts.
12. Ferrum College;23 pts.
13. Hollins University;14 pts.
2022 ODAC FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL
(#) denotes first place votes
1. Randolph-Macon College (6);48 pts.
2. Washington and Lee University (2);43 pts.
3. Hampden-Sydney College;36 pts.
4. Shenandoah University;29 pts.
5. Ferrum College ;26 pts.
6. Bridgewater College ;20 pts.
7. Averett University ;15 pts.
8. Guilford College ;7 pts.
2022 ODAC MEN'S SOCCER PRESEASON POLL
(#) Denotes First Place Votes
1. Washington and Lee University (11) ;143 pts.
2. University of Lynchburg (2) ;133 pts.
3. Roanoke College ;120 pts.
4. Randolph-Macon College ;110 pts.
5. Virginia Wesleyan University ;89 pts.
6. Hampden-Sydney College ;88 pts.
7. Randolph College ;86 pts.
8. Averett University ;62 pts.
9. Bridgewater College ;55 pts.
10. Shenandoah University ;53 pts.
11. Guilford College ;32 pts.
12. Ferrum College 26 pts.
13. Eastern Mennonite University ;17 pts.
2022 ODAC WOMEN'S SOCCER PRESEASON POLL
(#) Denotes First Place Votes
1. Virginia Wesleyan University (8) ;161 pts.
2. Bridgewater College (3) ;150 pts.
3. University of Lynchburg (2) ;148 pts.
4. Washington and Lee University (1) ;141 pts.
5. Randolph-Macon College ;111 pts.
6. Roanoke College ;110 pts.
7. Shenandoah University ;103 pts.
8. Guilford College ;87 pts.
9. Ferrum College ;62 pts.
10. Eastern Mennonite University ;61 pts.
11. Randolph College ;52 pts.
12. Averett University ;50 pts.
13. Hollins University ;19 pts.
13. Sweet Briar College ;19 pts.
2022 ODAC FIELD HOCKEY PRESEASON POLL
(#) Denotes First Place Votes
1. Washington and Lee University (6) ;61 pts.
2. University of Lynchburg (1) ;56 pts.
3. Shenandoah University (2) ;53 pts.
4. Roanoke College ;42 pts.
5. Randolph-Macon College ;38 pts.
6. Bridgewater College ;28 pts.
7. Eastern Mennonite University ;19 pts.
8. Virginia Wesleyan University ;18 pts.
9. Ferrum College ;9 pts.