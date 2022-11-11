ODAC sports polls

MEN’S BASKETBALL
RANK, TEAM POINTS
1. Randolph-Macon (10) 142
2. Roanoke (3) 127
3. Guilford 115
4. Virginia Wesleyan 107
5. Hampden-Sydney 103
6. Washington and Lee 102
7. Bridgewater 71
8. Lynchburg 66
9. Averett 59
10. Randolph 44
11. Eastern Mennonite 37
12. Shenandoah 24
13. Ferrum 17
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
RANK, TEAM POINTS
1. Randolph-Macon (7) 136 2. Randolph (2) 127 3. Washington and Lee (3) 114 4. Roanoke (1) 112 5. Bridgewater 89 5. Shenandoah 89 7. Lynchburg 87 8. Guilford 86 9. Ferrum 57 10. Eastern Mennonite 39 11. Hollins 31 12. Averett 25 13. Virginia Wesleyan 20 WRESTLING
RANK, TEAM POINTS
1. Averett (4) 31 2. Washington and Lee (3) 30 3. Roanoke 27 4. Ferrum 24 5. Shenandoah 14 6. Southern Virginia 11 7. Greensboro 10 (First-place votes)