 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Ohio Wesleyan rallies in final frame

  • 0
Ohio Wesleyan rallies in final frame

Ferrum College senior Micaela Harvey (right) and her younger sister, Tyler Harvey (left), are  former Franklin County prep standouts.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM - Ohio Wesleyan University scored the match’s last three goals to overcome a one-goal deficit in its 11-9 non-conference women’s lacrosse victory over Ferrum College Tuesday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Ohio Wesleyan (3-0) led 8-7 at the start of the final frame before Ferrum (2-3) netted the first two goals of the fourth quarter to move in front by a goal.

The count was even at 1 in the initial quarter before Ohio Wesleyan responded with a five-goal surge.

Trailing 6-2 at intermission, the Panthers won the third period 5-2 to pull within a goal. 

Ohio Wesleyan tied the score with 9:48 remaining, then it scored the match-winner with 6:56 showing.

Ohio Wesleyan outshot Ferrum, 34-14, and won possession of 21 ground balls to 20 for Ferrum.

The Panthers committed 26 turnovers to 16 for Ohio Wesleyan.

Ferrum had one chance to score in a player-advantage situation, but failed to do so.

People are also reading…

Nicole Klabus netted three goals for Ohio Wesleyan and Grace Egan tallied two goals and distributed an assist and Caroline Fleming scored two goals and passed out an assist.

Goalkeeper Abby Markowitz (3-0) collected four saves in 60 minutes of action.

Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) led Ferrum with three goals and passed out an assist.

Reagan Aldridge scored two goals and distributed an assist.

Also, Willow Cooper and Megan Allen each netted a goal.

Erin Reynolds passed out three assists and claimed possession of three ground balls.

Goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck (0-1) registered four saves in 30 minutes of play.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BFMS ON THE DIAMOND

BFMS ON THE DIAMOND

Benjamin Franklin Middle School's baseball team falls to Northside Middle School, 10-5, in a Roanoke Valley Middle School contest, the 2022 se…

BFMS softball opens season with win

ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s softball team opened its season last Thursday with a 10-2 victory over Roanoke Valley Middle School …

JAYVEE JAMBOREE

JAYVEE JAMBOREE

Franklin County's junior varsity baseball team takes on Liberty Christian Academy and Jefferson Forest Saturday during a baseball jamboree at …

HERE'S THE PITCH

HERE'S THE PITCH

Seventh-grader Reid McElvain, who plays for Benjamin Franklin Middle School, takes a look at an offering delivered by Smith Mountain Lake Chri…

Watch Now: Related Video

FPB Podcast: March is here, bring on the madness