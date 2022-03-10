Ohio Wesleyan rallies in final frame

FERRUM - Ohio Wesleyan University scored the match’s last three goals to overcome a one-goal deficit in its 11-9 non-conference women’s lacrosse victory over Ferrum College Tuesday at W.B. Adams Stadium.

Ohio Wesleyan (3-0) led 8-7 at the start of the final frame before Ferrum (2-3) netted the first two goals of the fourth quarter to move in front by a goal.

The count was even at 1 in the initial quarter before Ohio Wesleyan responded with a five-goal surge.

Trailing 6-2 at intermission, the Panthers won the third period 5-2 to pull within a goal.

Ohio Wesleyan tied the score with 9:48 remaining, then it scored the match-winner with 6:56 showing.

Ohio Wesleyan outshot Ferrum, 34-14, and won possession of 21 ground balls to 20 for Ferrum.

The Panthers committed 26 turnovers to 16 for Ohio Wesleyan.

Ferrum had one chance to score in a player-advantage situation, but failed to do so.

Nicole Klabus netted three goals for Ohio Wesleyan and Grace Egan tallied two goals and distributed an assist and Caroline Fleming scored two goals and passed out an assist.

Goalkeeper Abby Markowitz (3-0) collected four saves in 60 minutes of action.

Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) led Ferrum with three goals and passed out an assist.

Reagan Aldridge scored two goals and distributed an assist.

Also, Willow Cooper and Megan Allen each netted a goal.

Erin Reynolds passed out three assists and claimed possession of three ground balls.

Goalkeeper Faith Chubbuck (0-1) registered four saves in 30 minutes of play.