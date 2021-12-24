 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Ospreys down Temple Christian by 13

  • 0

MONETA - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy, the reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state boys basketball champion, improved its record to 6-4 last week with a 55-42 triumph over Temple Christian.

The Ospreys limited the Crusaders to 33% shooting (16 of 48 from the field) and a 5 of 20 (20%) showing from the 3-point arc.

Six players scored for Temple Christian.

Jayden Gonzales’ double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds paced the Crusaders, while Grayson Doss netted 11 points.

Kendrick Davis tallied a game-best 26 points on an 11 of 20 (55%) shooting display to lead the Ospreys.

Cash Gaudio finished with 10 points and Don Sandige pulled down 11 rebounds.

SMLCA converted 54% (22 of 41) of its shots from the floor.

TIP-INS: The Ospreys won the boys freshman contest by 29 points, 43-14, to raise their record to 6-0.

People are also reading…

•SMLCA’s boys junior varsity squad fell 35-33 to Roanoke Valley Christian at home in a recent game.

The Ospreys led 14-12 at intermission, but surrendered that advantage when the Eagles claimed the third period by eight points, 17-9.

Trailing 29-23 heading into the fourth quarter, SMLCA (0-2) won the final frame, 10-6.

•In a recent girls varsity game, Temple Christian bested SMLCA by 33 points, 51-18.

Temple Christian led 22-10 after the first quarter and 35-14 heading into the fourth period.

The Crusanders secured the victory courtesy of a 16-4 final-frame surge.

Emma Cash with 16 points and Allie Levering with 15 combined for 31 of Temple Christian’s 51 points.

Cash and Levering were a combined 13 of 20 (65%) from the field.

Seven other players contributed points to Temple Christian’s triumph.

CHA tops Ridgeview Christian by five

Christian Heritage Academy's boys varsity basketball team defeated Ridgeview  Christian, 56-51, at home Tuesday night.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'A dreary, dark...miserable day'

'A dreary, dark...miserable day'

As the midnight hour passed on that winter day in 1977 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 morphed into Wednesday, Dec. 14, Stafford Stephenson finally plopp…

Eagles sweep duals in the pool

Eagles sweep duals in the pool

Franklin County’s boys and girls swimming teams defeated William Fleming and Alleghany in dual meets staged last week at the Franklin County F…

Eagles maintain undefeated mark

Eagles maintain undefeated mark

Franklin County produced a 17-4 first-quarter lead Wednesday and withstood second and fourth-stanza surges by Bassett en route to a 56-53 non-…

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics