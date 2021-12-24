Ospreys down Temple Christian by 13

MONETA - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy, the reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state boys basketball champion, improved its record to 6-4 last week with a 55-42 triumph over Temple Christian.

The Ospreys limited the Crusaders to 33% shooting (16 of 48 from the field) and a 5 of 20 (20%) showing from the 3-point arc.

Six players scored for Temple Christian.

Jayden Gonzales’ double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds paced the Crusaders, while Grayson Doss netted 11 points.

Kendrick Davis tallied a game-best 26 points on an 11 of 20 (55%) shooting display to lead the Ospreys.

Cash Gaudio finished with 10 points and Don Sandige pulled down 11 rebounds.

SMLCA converted 54% (22 of 41) of its shots from the floor.

TIP-INS: The Ospreys won the boys freshman contest by 29 points, 43-14, to raise their record to 6-0.

•SMLCA’s boys junior varsity squad fell 35-33 to Roanoke Valley Christian at home in a recent game.

The Ospreys led 14-12 at intermission, but surrendered that advantage when the Eagles claimed the third period by eight points, 17-9.

Trailing 29-23 heading into the fourth quarter, SMLCA (0-2) won the final frame, 10-6.

•In a recent girls varsity game, Temple Christian bested SMLCA by 33 points, 51-18.

Temple Christian led 22-10 after the first quarter and 35-14 heading into the fourth period.

The Crusanders secured the victory courtesy of a 16-4 final-frame surge.

Emma Cash with 16 points and Allie Levering with 15 combined for 31 of Temple Christian’s 51 points.

Cash and Levering were a combined 13 of 20 (65%) from the field.

Seven other players contributed points to Temple Christian’s triumph.

CHA tops Ridgeview Christian by five

Christian Heritage Academy's boys varsity basketball team defeated Ridgeview Christian, 56-51, at home Tuesday night.