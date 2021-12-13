Ospreys split weekend games

STAUNTON - Grace Christian Academy outscored Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) by seven points in the fourth quarter Saturday in a 46-37 boys varsity basketball victory over the Ospreys.
Justin Hain's double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds paced Grace Christian.
Grace Christian led 4-0 after the first quarter and 15-11 at intermission after each team netted 11 points in the second stanza.
The Ospreys (5-3) cut two points off their deficit by taking the third period 9-7.
Leading 22-20 heading into the final frame, Grace Christian won the fourth quarter, 24-17, to secure the victory.
Davis Reid tallied 13 points for the winners and four other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.
Kendrick Davis led SMLCA. the reigning Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state champion, with 29 points.
Also scoring were Don Sandige with four points and Cash Gaudio and Ben Roberson each with two.
SMLCA saw a three-game winning streak end with the setback.
Friday, the Ospreys pounded King's Christian Academy of Roanoke, 51-17, at home.
SMLCA limited King's Christian to single-digit scoring in the second, third and fourth quarters.
The Ospreys led 25-0 after the first period and were never challenged.
Courtesy of a 9-2 second-stanza surge, SMLCA crafted a 34-2 advantage at intermission.
The Ospreys pushed the difference to 36 points, 44-8, after taking the third quarter, 10-6.
King's Christian won the final frame, 9-7.
Davis finished with 22 points and Gaudio added 17.
Four other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.
SMLCA completes the 2021 portion of its schedule this week with three home games: Roanoke Valley Christian (Tuesday), Temple Christian (Thursday) and Westover Christian Academy (Friday).
Tip off times are 7 p.m., 6 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Friday's game is a rematch of last year's state championship game. It marks the first of two meetings between the SMLCA and Westover Christian this season.
Westover Christian is the two-time state runner-up.
TIP-INS: Grace Christian defeated SMLCA in a girls varsity basketball game played in Staunton Saturday, 38-17.