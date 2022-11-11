Pacers run past Panthers as Corrigan coaching era begins

FERRUM—Propelled by a 42-point second half, William Peace (N.C.) University defeated Ferrum College, 74-63, in the 2022-2023 men’s basketball season opener for both clubs Tuesday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Ferrum’s loss comes in Patrick Corrigan’s debut as head coach.

The Panthers (0-1) led by two points, 34-32, at intermission, but the Pacers (1-0) erased that deficit by taking the second half, 42-29.

The game featured seven lead changes and seven ties. The Pacers led for 30:53, while the Panthers were in front for 3:59.

William Peace outscored Ferrum from the 3-point arc, 33-3: the Panthers were limited to one 3-pointer and surrendered 11.

“They shot the ball well (from the arc) and we didn’t,’’ Corrigan said of his team’s 1 of 12 mark from distance. “They got good shots and we didn’t.’’

Overall, the Panthers manufactured a 41% shooting clip (25 of 61) as opposed to the Pacers’ 40.6% (28 of 68) showing.

Six players saw 30 or more minutes of playing time, three for each team.

Each team produced its best scoring run in the opening 20 minutes as Ferrum ran off seven straight points, while Peace tallied eight points in a row.

Ferrum held advantages in points in the paint (40-30), second-chance points (11-7) and bench points (26-16) at game’s end.

“We’ve got a lot of new guys...and a long way to go...and a lot of things to figure out first,’’ Corrigan said. “We have some potential, but in order to win, you’ve got to be a team and not individuals.

“We didn’t do what it takes to win. Some of that is youth and maturity.’’

It has often been said that teams showing their greatest improvement between their first game and their second.

“I hope that’s true,’’ Corrigan said.

Ferrum achieved its last lead with 16:06 remaining, 40-39.

Peace responded with a 7-0 scoring surge that put the Pacers in front for good.

The Panthers closed the gap to five points, 49-44, before the Pacers crafted an 11-point lead with 9:26 remaining.

The Pacers scored points from three fast brakes, while the Panthers scored off of one.

Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 40-38.

Michael Dulin swished six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for William Peace, which got scoring from seven players, four of whom were in double figures: Beau Bryant (16), Tyler Parton (14) and Timothy Petitford (11).

Alfredo Abel-Rivera’s double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds led the Panthers.

Also, Calvin Washington netted 17 points and six other players scored, none of whom were in double figures.

Ferrum’s next game is Saturday against University of Valley Forge (Pa.) in the Seahawk Classic, hosted by St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Tip off is 7 p.m.