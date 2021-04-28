Panthers are blanked in season finale

The 13th point was the product of a M'Kayla McBride kill off a Tritt set.

The Hornets; however, erased the deficit with a 13-5 run that propelled them to a 22-18 advantage. They completed the sweep by tallying three of the match's last four points.

Aaliyah Chunn's kill closed out the set and the match.

Shenandoah finished the match with advantages in hitting percentage (.276-.023), blocks (5.0- 3.0), digs (46-44) and aces (10-4).

Two players combined foe six of those aces, each with three.

Warter led the Hornets with 15 kills and nine digs. Kate Poppo netted nine kills and eight digs and Mehan Hillyard passed out 16 assists and collected eight digs.

Also, Peyton Clary's three blocks were a team-best total.

McBride finished the match with six kills and two blocks, while Tritt distributed eight assists, Ashley Roberts totaled 13 digs and six assists, Thorpe registered nine digs and two kills and Chemaiya Jordan served three aces.

Ferrum has seven players who are eligible to return this fall for what is expected to be a traditional season of competition.