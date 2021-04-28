Panthers are blanked in season finale

WINCHESTER - Shenandoah University squared its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball record Sunday with a 3-0 league victory over Ferrum College at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center.
Set scores were 25-12, 25-16, 25-19.
Ferrum (0-8, 0-8 ODAC) ends its abbreviated 2021 spring season with the setback.
The Panthers lost six matches by 3-0 shut-out scores this season; they managed to win two sets - one each in their two other setbacks.
Ferrum, which has lost 20 straight ODAC matches, has not won a league contest since besting Hollins University, 3-1, on the road during the 2018 season.
The Hornets (6-5, 5-5 ODAC) netted the first 14 points of the opening set and led 15-1 at one point.
Mikayla Thorpe's kill off an Arielle Tritt assisted produced the Panthers' first point of the match.
The Panthers answered the second, 14-point deficit, by outscoring the Hornets 11-10 over the remainder of the set.
Shenandoah led 5-3 in the early stages of the second set before manufacturing an 11-1 scoring surge. A Jillian Warter kill marked the final point in that run.
Ferrum's best chance for a victory came in the third set when the Panthers built a 13-9 advantage.
The 13th point was the product of a M'Kayla McBride kill off a Tritt set.
The Hornets; however, erased the deficit with a 13-5 run that propelled them to a 22-18 advantage. They completed the sweep by tallying three of the match's last four points.
Aaliyah Chunn's kill closed out the set and the match.
Shenandoah finished the match with advantages in hitting percentage (.276-.023), blocks (5.0- 3.0), digs (46-44) and aces (10-4).
Two players combined foe six of those aces, each with three.
Warter led the Hornets with 15 kills and nine digs. Kate Poppo netted nine kills and eight digs and Mehan Hillyard passed out 16 assists and collected eight digs.
Also, Peyton Clary's three blocks were a team-best total.
McBride finished the match with six kills and two blocks, while Tritt distributed eight assists, Ashley Roberts totaled 13 digs and six assists, Thorpe registered nine digs and two kills and Chemaiya Jordan served three aces.
Ferrum has seven players who are eligible to return this fall for what is expected to be a traditional season of competition.
NOTES: Shenandoah has qualified for the eight-team, post-season tournament as the No. 7 seed.
Tournament play begins today with four quarterfinal-round matches at the sites of the higher seeds.
Washington and Lee University is the top seed, followed by Virginia Wesleyan University, University of Lynchburg, Roanoke College, Bridgewater College, Randolph-Macon College, Shenandoah and Eastern Mennonite University.
Former Franklin County prep standouts Logan Pasley (setter) and Abbey Justice (libero) play for Roanoke, which entertains Bridgewater in the quarterfinals. Both are sophomores.