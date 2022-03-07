Panthers claim four weekend victories in two states

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Maggie McCray tossed a no-hit shutout Sunday as Ferrum College completed a doubleheader softball sweep of Methodist (N.C.) University 10-0 Sunday.

The contest was stopped after five innings because of the run rule.

Ferrum (6-2) won the first game, 8-7.

The Panthers have won six straight games since opening their season with a pair of non-conference setbacks to Greensboro (N.C.) College.

McCray (2-0) struck out eight and walked four.

Ferrum tallied four runs in the top of the second and two run each in its half of the third, fourth and fifth innings en route to the win.

The Panthers finished the game with 11 hits and benefited from three Monrachs errors.

Carly Nelson drove in four runs courtesy of a pair of singles and Lyndsey Sears brought home two runs with a double to left-centerfield in the fourth frame.

A single by Laney Jo Patterson and a Sears' ground out accounted for Ferrum's two, fifth-inning runs.

Arielle Eure was 2 of 4 with an RBI, Patterson was 2 of 4 with a run and an RBI and Nelson was 2 of 2.

Sears' double was the game's lone extra base hit.

Methodist starting pitcher Heidi Layne (0-1) was charged with the loss. She surrendered six hits, two walks and five earned runs, while striking out two in three innings.

In the first game, Ferrum crafted an 8-1 and took the advantage into the bottom of the seventh, then the Panthers survived a six-run rally by Methodist (6-9).

The Panthers scored four runs in the second inning, one in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth, while the Monarchs tallied their initial run in he last of the third.

Ferrum outhit Methodist, 13-6.

The two teams combined to commit six errors: four by Ferrum, two by Methodist.

Kloe Bacon was 4 of 4 at the plate and drove in two runs for the Panthers, while Macey Moore was 3 of 4 with a run.

Also, Eure smacked a triple and Nelson hit a double. Those were the game's lone extra base hits.

Sears (4-1) yielded three hits and struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings.

Methodist starter Brittany Jones (4-4) permitted seven hits, a walk and four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. She struck out six.

Ferrum returns to action Wednesday against Mary Baldwin University.

The first game of the non-conference doubleheader starts at 3 p.m. at American National Bank Field.

Panthers win twice in Mountain Mash tournament

SALEM - Ferrum College won both of its games Saturday in the Mountain Mash softball tournament, hosted by Roanoke College at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex.

The Panthers shut out Fredonia, 4-0, in their first game and bested SUNY-Oneonta, 12-3, in their second contest.

Against Fredonia, Ferrum manufactured all of its runs in the bottom of the third inning.

The Panthers outhit Fredonia, 10-2, ans committed the game's lone error.

Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) drove in Carly Nelson with an RBI double to ignite Ferrum's third frame.

After Skyler Swaney and Lyndsey Sears each drew a walk, Kloe Bacon delivered a base hit that brought Weaver and Swaney home.

Moments later, Sears crossed the plate on Bayley Cunningham's sacrifice fly to centerfield.

Sears started for the Panthers and worked six innings for the win. She surrendered two hits, no runs and a walk, while striking out eight.

Weaver, a sophomore shortstop, was 3 of 4 at the plate with a double, a triple, a run and an RBI.

Also, Laney Jo Patterson was 3 of 3 and Nelson was 2 of 3 and scored once.

Against SUNY-Oneonta, the Panthers erased a 2-0 deficit after the first inning by scoring one run in the second, four in the third, two in the fifth and five in the seventh.

SUNY-Oneonta manufactured its final run in the last of the seventh.

Ferrum outhit SUNY-Oneonta, 14-4, and benefited from three errors, while committing just one defensive miscue.

Doubles by Ferrum's Makayla Fincanon, Maggie McCray, Lyndsey Sears and Macey Moore were the game's only extra base hits.

Sears, the winning pitcher in relief, was 3 of 3 at the plate with a run and an RBI.

Arielle Eure was 2 of 5 with a stolen base.